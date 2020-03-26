Elton John Asks Fans To Support Aussie Record Store
Elton John has posted to Twitter, urging his fans to support their local record stores amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The singer revealed to followers that his local shop, Rough Trade West in Ladbroke Grove, is his “favourite”, while also giving a shoutout to Sydney’s iconic Red Eye Records.
“I’ve been down in Australia for three and a half months, it’s an amazing store,” he said of the York street business.
“Everything about records are magical to me and have been for the whole of my life,” he added.
“Record stores are so important for the community, they’re a wonderful place to visit. The people behind the counter are so involved in what they do, they’re such experts. They love it.
He continued, “If I hadn’t have been Elton John one of the greatest things I’d loved to have done would be to have my own record store and sell records to people. It’s just something involved in the magic of it.”
This tweet is unavailable or no longer exists.
The 72-year-old is currently Down Under for his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which wrapped up in Sydney on Saturday. He had previously been forced to cut his New Zealand show short last month due to a bout of walking pneumonia.
Image; AAP