Splendour In The Grass Postponed, Groovin The Moo Cancelled

As events continue to be cancelled around the globe in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Byron Bay's Splendour In The Grass has been postponed while Groovin The Moo has been cancelled altogether.

Splendour was set to see Flume, The Strokes and Tyler, The Creator headline the 20th edition of the winter festival, which was originally meant to take place from July 24 to July 26 at North Byron Parklands.

According to a statement from organisers, the event will now be pushed to Friday 23, Saturday 24 and Sunday 25 October, with all tickets purchased for the original Splendour dates valid for entry on the new October dates.

The festival's co-founders Jessica Ducrou and Paul Piticco said in a joint statement:

"Health and safety is our number one priority. After careful consideration and consultation with our artists, crew and stakeholders, in these unpredictable times we have decided, as a precautionary measure, to move Splendour in the Grass 2020 out of the winter months”.

“We are not expecting any major upsets to the line-up thanks to the incredible support of the artists playing Splendour. Flume, The Strokes and Tyler, The Creator who have all confirmed their attendance for these new dates alongside most others.

"As this is moving quickly and we work through the detail there will be some programming changes but we are confident that rescheduling to October -- a one off Spring edition of Splendour -- is the best way to ensure we present the Splendour experience you all know and love.

“We understand that many of our patrons have already made plans for July and we trust local accommodation and travel providers will act in the best interests of all to accommodate these changes without penalty. Huge thanks for your ongoing support and we’ll see you in October.”

Meanwhile, regional music festival Groovin The Moo festival announced on Tuesday that they would be cancelling this year's event altogether for the first time since it had been held in Gloucester in 2005.

Promoters Steve Halpin and Rod Little said:

"There is nothing that we love more than seeing our Moo Crew in each of our regions and we are deeply saddened that this won't be happening this year."

"Our sincere thanks to everyone who has been involved in GTM this year and in years past. We're aware that this is impacting many people around the world and we encourage you to look after each other."

According to promoters, ticket holders can either hold onto their tickets for GTM 2021 or receive a complete refund.

It's just the latest in a string of hugely popular music festivals to be postponed or cancelled throughout a number of countries, with Blues Fest cancelled, Coachella and country music festival Stagecoach both postponed to October, and Tomorrowland and Miami's Ultra Music festival have been cancelled.

Meanwhile, across the globe artists have been postponing tours and appearances over coronavirus fears including Green Day, Stormzy, Mariah Carey, BTS, Avril Lavigne, Khalid and Ben Harper to name just a few, with most pulling out of the Asian legs of their respective tours.

Image: Getty Images.