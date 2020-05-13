Why Charlize Theron And Tom Hardy Hated Each Other While Filming 'Mad Max: Fury Road'

After years of whispers that Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy clashed during the filming of Mad Max: Fury Road, the pair have revealed what really went down.

In an oral history about the 2015 action film published in The New York Times on Tuesday, both Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy expressed regret over the way they handled each other during filming.

“In retrospect, I didn’t have enough empathy to really, truly understand what he must have felt like to step into Mel Gibson’s shoes,” Theron mused in the piece, in reference to the fact that Hardy played the titular role that Gibson made famous in previous Mad Max films.

“That is frightening!” she continued. “And I think because of my own fear, we were putting up walls to protect ourselves instead of saying to each other, ‘This is scary for you, and it’s scary for me, too. Let’s be nice to each other.’

"In a weird way, we were functioning like our characters: Everything was about survival,” she added, referring to the series of false starts in productions, as well as the unusual script and that "Miller directed the film from storyboards instead of an actual script," according to People.

She continued, "Because of how much detail we were having to process and how little control one had in each new situation, and how fast the takes were — tiny snippets of story moments were needed to make the final cut work — we moved fast, and it was at times overwhelming. One had to trust that the bigger picture was being held together."

Hardy also spoke to the Times for the article, agreeing with his former co-star and admitting that “in hindsight, I was in over my head in many ways".

“The pressure on both of us was overwhelming at times. What she needed was a better, perhaps more experienced, partner in me. That’s something that can’t be faked. I’d like to think that now that I’m older and uglier, I could rise to that occasion,” he continued.

Zoe Kravitz also spoke out on the pair's rumoured feud, saying that Hardy “really had moments of frustration, of anger. Charlize did, too, but I feel like he’s the one who really took it out on George the most, and that was a bummer to see. But you know, in some ways, you also can’t blame him, because a lot was being asked of these actors and there were a lot of unanswered questions.”

Hardy later publicly apologised to Miller at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2015, saying at the time: "I knew he was brilliant, but I didn’t quite know how brilliant."

Image: Warner Bros