Disney Is Going The Distance With Live-Action Hercules Remake

Continuing the trend of remaking their animated classics, Disney's next big live-action flick looks like it's heading to Mount Olympus.

Joe and Anthony Russo -- the filmmakers who brought us Avengers: Endgame and Infinity War are on-board to produce the remake of the 1997 classic based on the Ancient Greek myths of Hercules.

Snatched from his heavenly cradle and raised as a mortal, young Hercules always struggled to find his place in the world.

The movie musical starred Tate Donovan as Hercules alongside James Woods as Hades, Susan Egan as Megara and Danny DeVito as Herc's sassy satyr sidekick Phil.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney has brought David Callaham on board to write the script. Like the Russos, Callaham recently joined the Marvel family, writing the upcoming Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings feature.

Though the movie is still in early development stages, there have already been rumours of casting swirling. After the Disney Family Singalong where Ariana Grande did a performance of "I Won't Say I'm In Love" -- performing a six-part harmony by herself -- fans launched an online petition to have her cast as Megara.

Despite the truly incredible rendition of the tune, because the remake is still in early stages it's unclear if it'll take the path of some of the live-action remakes like Aladdin or The Lion King -- using the original musical numbers from the animated classics.

If Callaham's past projects are anything to go by -- writing screenplays like Wonder Woman 1984, Zombieland: Double Tap and Godzilla -- the Hercules adaption will definitely have its fair share of action.

But if there's no sassy muses, we want our money back. And that's the gospel truth.

Featured image: Disney.