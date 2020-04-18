Jennifer Lopez Prepares To Portray 'Chilling' Drug Lord Griselda Blanco

The Hollywood heavyweight is putting together an all-star cast and crew for her upcoming movie about Griselda Blanco, the late Colombian drug lord.

Emmy winner Reed Morano, heralded for directing the first three episodes of The Handmaid's Tale, is reportedly in negotiations to direct the film, titled The Godmother.

When the project was announced last year, Lopez was said to be tossing up stepping behind the camera for her directorial debut in addition to playing the lead role.

Known as 'La Madrina' or The Godmother, Griselda Blanco was a Colombian drug lord who helped pioneer the cocaine drug trade and underworld in Miami from the 1980s until the early 2000s.

When the long-awaited project was revealed in July 2019, Lopez, 50, said she had been "forever fascinated" by Blanco's life story.

“She is all things we look for in storytelling and dynamic characters -- notorious, ambitious, conniving, chilling," Lopez said in a press release.

"In a genre dominated by legendary kingpins, I’m eager to shine a spotlight on this anti-hero."

Having grown up in poverty in Medellín, Colombia, Blanco was said to be worth $3 billion when she was murdered in her hometown at the age of 69 in 2012.

She was a high-ranking drug lord for the Medellín Cartel, which in the 1970s and 80s smuggled tonnes of cocaine weekly into countries all over the world.

Lifestyle READ MORE Jennifer Lopez's Abs Are Making Women Share Selfies Of Their 'Real' Stomachs You only need to take one look at a photo of Jennifer Lopez to know that she's not real.

Blanco was known for her bloodthirsty penchant for violence. It has been estimated she was responsible for up to 2000 murders while transporting cocaine from Colombia to New York City, Miami and Southern California over three decades.

She spent a total of almost 20 years in jail on murder and racketeering charges.

Often name-dropped by rap artists and the subject of numerous podcasts and documentaries, Blanco was portrayed by actress Catherine Zeta-Jones in a widely-panned 2018 TV biopic.

Lopez is coming off the success of Hustlers, her last film project which grossed almost $250 million worldwide on a modest $31 million budget.