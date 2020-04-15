No one tell Lindsay Lohan there was already a Mean Girls 2 and it was an absolute travesty...

Speaking to David Spade on Lights Out with David Spade, Lilo opened up to the actor about possibly making a return to film -- and even potentially blessing us with a sequel to iconic 2004 flick, Mean Girls.

“I should probably get back to doing movies at some point,” she told Spade.

“I think I was hanging on to [Mean Girls] for a really long time,” Lohan added.

“I wanted to come back with a Mean Girls 2. To work with Tina [Fey], and the whole crew again, and Mark Waters. That was really what I wanted. I was excited to do that.”

She added, “But that’s all in their hands really. So that would definitely be an exciting thing.”

Homes READ MORE Why Lindsay Lohan Wants Cody Simpson To Return Her Furniture Linday's comment during the finale of 'The Masked Singer' has finally been explained.

It would be a welcome addition for fans of the quotable teen movie, with the 2011 "sequel" -- which was not directed by Tina Fey or star any of the cast members of the original -- being trashed by viewers of the hugely popular OG film.

Movies READ MORE It's Been 15 Years Since 'Mean Girls' Was Released, Here Are All The Lessons We've Learned Is butter really a carb?

The news comes following the announcement that a Mean Girls movie musical based on the Broadway musical based on the original film is in the works (phew!).

While none of the original cast of the film are currently involved, Tina Fey wrote the script for musical film and will produce together with SNL's Lorne Michaels.

"I am very excited to bring Mean Girls back to the big screen," Fey said at the time. "It has been incredibly rewarding to see how much the film and musical have meant to the public."

Fey, who also starred in the film, also wrote the script for the original movie after basing it on the book. Queen Bees and Wannabes by Rosalind Wiseman.

Image: Paramount Pictures