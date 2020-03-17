Cats Takes Home Six Razzies In Closed Ceremony Celebrating The Year’s Worst In Film

The Golden Raspberry Awards, commonly known as the Razzies, celebrate the worst films of the year.

Think of them as the reverse-Oscars, the awards are held annually -- celebrating the films that made us cringe, wince and wonder how they even made it to cinemas in the first place.

Due to coronavirus fears, much like many events due to run at this time, the 40th annual Razzies were sadly forced to cancel their ceremony and instead announced winners via a mini-ceremony posted on YouTube they called The Lock-Down Edition.

And it should come as no surprise that Tom Hooper’s 2019 instant cult-classic CATS swept almost every category.

Taking home six awards -- the most of the night -- CATS scored wins for Worst Director for Hooper, Worst Supporting Actor for James Corden, Worst Supporting Actress for Rebel Wilson, Worst Screen Combo (which was awarded to “Any two half-feline/half-human hairballs"), Worst Screenplay and, of course, Worst Picture.

While CATS took home a bulk of the “honours” of the night, Rambo: Last Blood also managed to score two wins for Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-off or Sequel and Worst Reckless Disregard for Human Life and Public Property.

Hilary Duff managed to nab the Worst Actress award for starring role in the much-maligned Haunting of Sharon Tate while John Travolta managed to win Worst Actor for his roles in both The Fanatic and Trading Paint.

Despite the hefty win for CATS it is not the most decorated movie in Razzies history, that honour remains with Adam Sandler’s “comedy” Jack and Jill which was nominated in every category (including twice in the Worst Supporting Actor and Actress categories) and won in every single one, taking home all 10 awards.

