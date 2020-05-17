The Morning Tea: Director Lynne Shelton Dies At 54, Justin Bieber Wishes He 'Saved Himself' For Marriage & More

Here's what's happening in the world of entertainment this Monday.

Acclaimed director Lynn Shelton has died suddenly at age 54.

Shelton, who directed films such as Humpday and episodes of shows including Master of None, Mad Men, and Glow died of a blood disorder, according to Variety.

Her death was announced by her partner Marc Maron, who told IndieWire:

“I have some awful news. Lynn passed away last night. She collapsed yesterday after having been ill for a week. There was a previously unknown, underlying condition.

“It was not COVID-19. The doctors could not save her. They tried. Hard.

“I loved her very much as I know many of you did as well. It’s devastating. I am levelled, heartbroken, and in complete shock and don’t really know how to move forward in this moment.

“She was a beautiful, kind, loving, charismatic artist. Her spirit was pure joy. She made me happy. I made her happy. We were happy. I made her laugh all the time. We laughed a lot.

"We were starting a life together. I really can’t believe what is happening. This is a horrendous, sad loss.”

Tributes have poured in for the director from fellow directors and stars, with fellow director Ava Duvernay writing, “Thank you for your films. And for your kindness”.

Mindy Kaling tweeted, “Lynn Shelton loved actors and we loved her back. She was a dream on set. Her lovely, sunny energy was infectious and actors always drifted to video village between takes to be around her. She had such a quiet power and I will miss her. Rest In Peace, Lynn. Love you.”

Hayden Quinn is the latest contestant to say goodbye to the MasterChef kitchen.

It comes after one of the toughest weeks in the kitchen -- twist week.

"Twist week was gnarly," he said with a laugh, "But I feel like MasterChef is always in twist week though. You never really know what's coming."

Marking his third go in the MasterChef kitchen, having first competed in Season 3 and returning for All-Stars 2012, Hayden spoke of this year's reveal that only one chef would be safe each week, making almost everyone vulnerable at least once a week.

"Again, you don't know what you've got coming when you walk into that kitchen. Going head-to-head is always tough but... it's a competition, not a love-in. People have to go home and, unfortunately, this week it was me."

Lady Gaga’s law firm is refusing to pay a $40 million ransom after the singer’s files were leaked by hackers.

Law firm Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks, who represent Lady Gaga along with Bruce Springsteen, Madonna, Drake, and more, revealed they had been the victim of a cyberattack from hackers.

According to Rolling Stone, the hackers demanded $42 million in exchange for 756 GB of stolen data that they say they have in their possession.

After the lawyers’ refusal to pay the ransom, the hackers leaked 2.4 GB of the data online this week, which reportedly included contracts between Gaga and her producers, live performers, and other collaborators.

“It seems that GRUBMANS doesn’t care about their clients or it was a mistake to hire a recovery company to help in the negotiations,” the hackers wrote in a statement, going on to claim they are targeting President Donald Trump next, threatening to air his “dirty laundry.”

"Mr. Trump, if you want to stay president, poke a sharp stick at the guys, otherwise you may forget this ambition forever," the hackers wrote according to The Daily Beast.

“And to you voters, we can let you know that after such a publication, you certainly don’t want to see him as president…The deadline is one week.”

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey have opened up about their personal lives on new Facebook watch series The Biebers on Watch.

In a Q&A session on Friday, a viewer asked if there was anything they would change about their past, and the "Stuck With U" singer admitting he wishes he'd waited for marriage to have sex.

“Probably a lot of things I would change,” Bieber responded. “I don’t regret anything because I think it makes you who you are, and you learn from things. If I could go back and not have to face some of the bad hurt that I went through, I probably would’ve saved myself for marriage.”

“I know that sounds crazy,” he added. “Sex can be kind of confusing when you’re being sexually active with anybody. We went there.”

Hailey added, “I don’t know if I’d say the same, but we had different experiences with everything. I do agree with the fact that being physical with someone can make things more confusing.”

The pair also added they always hoped to marry while young -- with Justin being 23 and Hailey just 21 when they tied the knot.

“I think both of us always knew we wanted to be married young... I always wanted to be married young," Baldwin replied. "My parents got married when they were 23. So, I just always saw myself being married young.”

"I always pictured myself being married young," Bieber mirrored. "It was always, like, my goal because of my family... I came from a broken home, so I always wanted to have my own family.”

