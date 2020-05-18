Michael Bublé Received Death Threats Following Controversial Video With Wife

Michael Bublé's wife Luisana Lopilato said he received death threats after some fans expressed concerns over the singer’s treatment of his wife in a video that went viral on social media.

Speaking on Argentinean TV show Intrusos, Lopilato, 32, said that Bublé received threats after the clip, which showed her singer husband elbowing her, went viral. Some viewers were quick to call it a sign of “abuse" though she is adamant it was simply a playful gesture.

There was also a second clip in which Bublé can apparently be heard telling his wife, “I’m going to kill you.”

"We received a lot of love from people but you wouldn't believe the amount of people who sent me photos with weapons saying they were going to kill Mike when he reached Argentina,” Lopilato said.

She added that the photos showed people holding “knives” and “people laughing and saying they were going to cut off his fingers, leave a bomb for us or give him a beating”.

Following the backlash against the crooner, Lopilato hit back against the rumour that there was any abuse in the relationship and defended Bublé, saying:

“I want you to know that I have no doubts who my husband is and I would choose him a thousand times more!! It’s not fair!” she said in April. “Fortunately, I am not suffering.”

Bublé married Lopilato in 2011 after she appeared in his music video "Haven't Met You Yet" in 2009. They share three children together, Noah, 6, Elias, 4 and Vida, 1.

If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, dial 000. If you need help and advice, call 1800Respect on 1800 737 732, or Lifeline on 13 11 14. A range of domestic and family violence resources based around the country can be found here.

