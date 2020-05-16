Stars Toast The Class Of 2020 With Virtual Graduation Ceremony

Facebook Watch and Instagram Live hosted a virtual ceremony for the Class of 2020 on Saturday, complete with a commencement address from Oprah Winfrey.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, American students are rethinking how they hold their graduation ceremonies, with some schools conducting car parades or drive-thru events.

Year 12 students across the country have been united in their disappointment as the COVID-19 outbreak meant commencement ceremonies and graduation parties would no longer be held.

Facebook and Instagram decided to create a virtual ceremony for the Class of 2020 on Saturday, streaming to over 50,000 viewers.

The event had a commencement address from Oprah Winfrey, was hosted by actors Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak and featured a performance by Miley Cyrus.

“Even though there may not be pomp because of our circumstances, never has a graduating class been called to step into the future with more purpose, vision, passion and energy and hope," Winfrey said in her speech.

Hugh Jackman humourously followed up the address by saying, "Listen to Oprah about everything. Just trust me on that one."

The breakout star of Crazy Rich Asians, Awkwafina kept the laughs going with: "Just keep on trucking. Keep on going, moving to the moon. Do not microwave metal. Not even a tiny spoon because that will pack a punch."

Human rights activist Malala Yousafzai expressed her own frustration at not being able to celebrate graduating from Oxford University.

"Like all of you, I am also graduating this year, and I did not expect my university's last few months to end like this, being at home with my two little annoying brothers," she said.

"When we go through some tough challenges, we learn from them. We learn about who we are and what we value in our life, so I'm hoping that the future will be even better, as we become more responsible people."

The ceremony acknowledged every high school and college in every American state and shared stories from graduates, parents, principals and more.