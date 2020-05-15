'My Heart Is Broken': Melissa Etheridge Reveals Son Beckett Died From Overdose

Singer Melissa Etheridge announced Wednesday that her and former partner Julie Cypher's 21-year-old son Beckett had tragically died after losing his battle with opioid addiction.

While no cause of death had been revealed at the time, it has now come to light that Beckett suffered a long battle with addiction.

"Today I joined the hundreds of thousands of families who have lost loved ones to opioid addiction," Etheridge wrote on Twitter. "My son Beckett, who was just 21, struggled to overcome his addiction and finally succumbed to it today.

"My heart is broken."

Morning Tea READ MORE The Morning Tea: You Could Be Neighbours With Chris Hemsworth, Kesha Recreates 'Tik Tok' Cover In Viral Video & More Here's what's happening in the world of entertainment this Friday.

“He will be missed by those who loved him, his family and friends. My heart is broken. I am grateful for those who have reached out with condolences and I feel their love and sincere grief,” Etheridge said.

"We struggle with what else we could have done to save him, and in the end we know he is out of pain now," she continued.

Etheridge has two children with ex-partner Julie Cypher -- Bailey and Beckett -- with singer David Crosby being the children's biological father.

Sister Bailey also paid tribute to her brother on Wednesday, saying:

"I don't know what to say. Today we lost my brother. Too heartbroken and overwhelmed to be eloquent but appreciate all those who have reached out," she wrote. "I love you Beckett. Fly high and watch over us."

Following the tragic news, celebs took to witter to express their condolences, including Jane Lynch and Rosie O'Donnell.

Celebrity READ MORE Melissa Etheridge's Son Beckett Dies At 21 Melissa Etheridge's team confirmed over Twitter that her son Beckett Cypher had died at the age of 21.

Etheridge had been performing daily “Concerts from Home” during the coronavirus outbreak, but has since postponed all appearances -- but added that she would be back.

"I will sing again, soon. It has always healed me," she said.

Image: Getty Images.