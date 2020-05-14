Rove McManus Is Hosting An Aussie-Themed Virtual Pub Trivia Night This Weekend

Rove McManus is set to host a virtual pub trivia night as part of Tourism Australia's Live From Aus initiative.

If you fancy yourself to be a bit of a trivia buff, then you'll want to get on board The Royal Hotel's 'Live From Aus' pub trivia night hosted by Rove McManus this Saturday night -- and you wont even have to leave your couch.

Kicking off Saturday night at 8pm AEST, Rove will be hosting an all Aussie-themed game night, so you may want to brush up on your Neighbours and Kath And Kim knowledge.

“I am excited to be hosting the ‘Live From Aus’ all Aussie pub trivia night,” Rove said.

“We’ll be covering all the hot topics for you to be able to put your Australian knowledge to the test. And thanks to current self-distancing restrictions it really will be every person for themselves… so make sure you bring your own chair, drinks and snacks.”

It's just one of a slew of virtual activities hosted by Tourism Australia, which will host an entire weekend of live entertainment brought to you over the web and hosted by a bunch of Australian icons.

Along with virtual trivia, there will also be various other virtual activities including Chris Hemsworth-inspired morning workouts in Byron Bay, croc encounters with the Outback Wrangler Matt Wright, and dance parties with The Wiggles.

'Live From Aus' kicks off on Tourism Australia’s Facebook page at 7am Saturday morning, with Rove's Aussie trivia starting 8pm Saturday the 16th.

