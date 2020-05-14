The Morning Tea: You Could Be Neighbours With Chris Hemsworth, Kesha Recreates 'Tik Tok' Cover In Viral Video & More

Here's what's happening in the world of entertainment this Friday.

You could officially become neighbours with Hollywood hotties Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky -- if you happen to have a spare $3 million lying around.

The house next door to one of the couple's properties in Suffolk Park boasts five bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a state-of-the-art media room, and the neighbouring residence has seen Chris' brother Liam Hemsworth and their parents, Leonie and Craig, stay while visiting the Thor star.

Meanwhile, Chris and Elsa live in a $20 million mansion ten minutes drive away in nearby Broken Head on Seven Mile Beach, which they purchased in 2016 before renovating.

Byron Bay has recently become somewhat of a playground to the stars, with A-listers like Tom Cruise, Russell Crowe, Matt Damon and Elle Macpherson often visiting the coastal town.

Parenting READ MORE 'They'll Come Out Behind': Chris Hemsworth Is 'Failing Miserably' At Homeschooling His Kids Chris Hemsworth says he has made peace with the fact that his kids are "going to come out of this quarantine a little behind."

In a pop culture fusion that saw the unification of millennial and Gen-Zers, singer Kesha has recreated her 2009 banger "Tik Tok" on the hugely popular video-sharing platform TikTok.

The 33-year-old “We R Who We R” singer posted to TikTok as part of a recent challenge on the social media platform to recreate album covers, so who better to take on the cover of 2010's Animal than Kesha herself?

In the short vid, the singer haphazardly applies makeup and recreates her pose from “Tik Tok" before posing as she did on the cover for the single of the party anthem.

Fans were quick to make jokes in the comments, with one user commenting, "Wait are you guys twins?!" as another added, "omg you look just like her".

National READ MORE Glitter And Feathers Take Over At Sydney Mardi Gras The Emerald City is sparkling as thousands gather in the Sydney CBD to celebrate the annual Mardi Gras festival and parade.

Katy Perry has surprised MasterChef Australia contestants as a guest judge, after years of her iconic tune "Hot N Cold" singing us into the MC kitchen each season.

With the singer in town earlier this year for the Women's Cricket World Cup, she stopped by the MasterChef kitchen to completely freak the contestants out during Twist Week.

Contestant Reece, in particular, found it hard to keep his cool around the singer, being reduced to a starstruck flurry of emotions as Katy approached him at his work station.

“Oh sh*t,” he muttered in shock. “I don’t know how to talk, I don’t know how to move, I’m just shutting down,” he added while trying to breathe,

The challenge was, of course, something “hot and cold” as a nod show’s theme song performed by Perry.

MasterChef READ MORE Why Katy Perry Should Probably Just Become A Permanent MasterChef Judge MasterChef Australia first premiered in 2009 -- back when a little song called "Hot N Cold" was topping the charts and on high rotation on plenty of radio stations.

Becoming the first of what could be many long-term casualties of the coronavirus pandemic, the Broadway adaptation of Disney's Frozen will not reopen at the St. James Theatre when Broadway reopens.

The production, which opened March 22, 2018, announced the show, that ran for 26 previews and 825 regular performances, intends to resume the musical's national tour when viable, with international tours pushed back until at least next year.

“Today’s news should be an all hands on deck moment for Governor Cuomo, Mayor De Blasio, and Congress,” said Mary McColl, Executive Director of Actors’ Equity Association.

“The arts and entertainment sector drives the economy of New York, just like it does in cities and towns across the country. Decisions made in the days and weeks ahead will shape the future of the arts sector for years to come. Public officials at all levels must think much more boldly about supporting the arts or our entire economy will be slower to recover.”

Disney Theatrical Productions President Thomas Schumacher added in a statement: "The extraordinary contribution of Broadway's original company plus those who have joined more recently cannot be overstated.

"Frozen, like all shows, is wholly dependent on those who create and perform them but this was an uncommonly close and talented group and they’ll be missed. Finally, I have to acknowledge our incredible audiences; night after night, the fans showed us how much they loved this show and we look forward to seeing them at Frozen around the world."

Image: Getty/10