Kanye West's Former Bodyguard Slams 'Ridiculous Rules' He Had To Follow

Chatting on a podcast, Kanye West's former bodyguard Steve Stanulis accused the recording artist of calling paparazzi and throwing tantrums in elevators.

Having worked with the likes of Tobey Macguire, Woody Harrelson and Alanis Morissette and Stephen Baldwin, Steve absolutely slammed the "Famous" recording artist and detailed how difficult he was to work with.

Chatting on the Hollywood Raw podcast Steve called Kanye one of his "least favourite people to work with over the course of time" and said their time together was doomed pretty much from their first meeting.

"The first day I met him it was fashion week," Steve said, "I was supposed to meet him at the studio. When he gets there, we get into the elevator and he’s says ‘aren’t you going to push what floor we are going to?’"

I was like ‘I have no idea what floor, it’s my first day.’ So he starts ranting ‘So you mean you didn’t call ahead to find out where I’m supposed to be going?” I said ‘no.’"

Morning Tea READ MORE The Morning Tea: You Could Be Neighbours With Chris Hemsworth, Kesha Recreates 'Tik Tok' Cover In Viral Video & More Here's what's happening in the world of entertainment this Friday.

Steve said Kanye began "ranting and raving" to the point where the bodyguard was forced to give him three options:

"I said ‘look, bro, we can do this one of three ways. One, you could tell me what button to press, and now I’ll know. Two, you could press the button, and I’ll see which one you press so I’ll know. Or three, you can sit in here all day and tell me how important your time is and we are not going to go anywhere.’"

Steve also claimed that he was forced to stay "10 paces" behind Kanye on the street, which he also said made his job almost impossible to perform.

"If someone is going to come up and do something, by the time I try to run up and prevent it, it would have already happened," he said.

And while Kanye and wife Kim Kardashian are constantly being hounded by paparazzi, Steve wondered if the famous couple weren't in cahoots with the paps to make sure they were getting their photos out there.

Life READ MORE Kourtney Kardashian Isn't Pregnant, We've Just Forgotten What A Stomach Looks Like Kourtney Kardashian shared a photo on Instagram wearing only a bikini, sunglasses, and the tiniest of belly bumps.

"There's no way [paparazzi] doesn't get called upfront," he said. "There’s no way every time they're leaving, all these people know about it. There’s definitely — somebody's calling ahead. That’s just my opinion. I’m just saying it coincidental that wherever we are, they’re always there."

And while the paps would always show up just when Kimye were arriving places, when Steve attempted to step in their path to protect the celebrity couple, he says Kanye would get angry for "being in his shot".

"He was worried about me being in his shot, for either a TMZ video or a Daily Mail...whatever. Instead of saying thank you, he was mad at me for being in the shot."

Though he went on to claim Kanye was needy, moody and a terrible tipper, Steve did give him credit where credit was due, giving him "props" for being the hardest working celeb he worked with.

Featured image: Getty Images.