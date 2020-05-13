The Morning Tea: Powderfinger Reunite For 'One Night Lonely', Jay Manuel Speaks On Tyra Banks Backlash & More

Here's what's happening in the world of entertainment this Thursday.

Aussie music legends Powderfinger are regrouping for one night only after they hinted to fans they would be reuniting.

The band are set to get back together for the 'One Night Lonely' concert, to be streamed on their YouTube channel on May 23.

Frontman Bernard Fanning told news.com.au the idea came about in Zoom meetings during the planning of the band’s anniversary record, expected to drop later this year.

“In these meetings, we were chatting about the (online) performances we had all seen and then thinking about what could we do,” Fanning said.

“Do we have a song we could release or something like that to contribute?

“A concert just kind of became the best idea and we liked it because it was really unusual, the idea of us actually reuniting without physically being in the same room.”

The concert will raise money for Beyond Blue and Support Act charities.

“When we asked ourselves why we should do it, seriously, we just wanted to try to put a smile on people’s faces,” Fanning said. “And while we are doing it, find a way to try to raise some money for people who need it.

Glee's Heather Morris has opened up about nude photos of her being leaked to the public 10 years ago, saying she felt "mortified".

The 33-year-old actress reflected on the major privacy breach in a raw Instagram post on Tuesday.

"Okay so over 10 years ago, some... nude photos were leaked of me and many other actresses in the industry," Morris wrote.

"To say I was MORTIFIED is an understatement; my body was and still is part of my job and I felt like I couldn't even walk around my workplace thinking that everyone had seen every single piece of me (a couple of snide comments from co-stars [came] my way which didn't help)."

She continued: "But, to add no pressure to feeling like I need to be a twig or a certain weight/shape/size (it's honestly a concept I've come to terms with that my body is beautiful regardless)...recently I began the @barrys 30-day challenge and I just want to say that during this quarantine I feel the best I've ever felt in over a decade."

"It's a f**cking challenge and a tough one at that, but I just want to say... let's not anyone feel ashamed of who we are and just go kick some ass when we want to and feel good about ourselves, okay!!? I'm done."

Preach!

Khloe Kardashian has slammed rumours she's pregnant with her second child to former partner Tristan Thompson.

The 35-year-old took to Twitter to shut down the whispers once and for all, saying "people should focus on their own lives" rather than hers.

"I don't go on social platforms much these days AND this is one of the main reasons why I stay away," Khloe began.

"The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick," she continued.

"The nasty things you're saying about me over A RUMOR!"

"I have seen so many hurtful/despicable stories and tweets about me over a false story. And if it were true... it's MY LIFE, NOT YOURS," she added.

"Funny how picky and choosy some can be with who and how you feel others should live their lives. I believe people should focus on their own lives/families, put energy into bettering the scary world we are currently living in, and try projecting positivity as opposed to nastiness."

Khloe and Tristan -- who share two-year-old daughter True, split in February last year after the basketball star reportedly cheated on Khloe with Kylie Jenner's former BFF, Jordyn Woods.

Jay Manuel has spoken out about being afraid to "speak up" amid Tyra Banks copping heat over resurfaced America’s Next Top Model clips.

Speaking to Variety, the former ANTM judge revealed he is no longer close with the model, saying, "To be very honest, we really have no relationship to speak of, which is really sad."

Addressing problematic clips from the reality series -- including telling a model her tooth gap wasn't "marketable" and making contestants compete in a "bi-racial" photoshoot -- Manuel said:

"I do think it's a little unfair for people to persecute Tyra now, especially because she has already taken heat for her past executive decisions in past years. However, I can't really defend her either because when ratings were high and things were great, she remained a clear figurehead, because it was her show."

Spilling some major tea, he added: "Consistently, when s--t hit the fan and people wanted to talk about some of the things that were said on the show, we would have another singular EP come forward to claim that all creative decisions were made as a team, and I really wish that were the case, but that just simply is not true."

"There were just certain people working on the show in a senior position where several producers, not just myself, became very scared to speak up," he expressed.

Speaking of the infamous race-swapping photoshoot Manuel said it made him "very uncomfortable".

"I was so, so, so uncomfortable with this. I was never scripted for my intros or anything, and I didn't know how I was going to be able to set this up—I was so afraid that I would wear this because I was the creative director, but it was not my idea."

Manuel is releasing a book titled The Wig, The Bitch & The Meltdown in August about his time on the reality series.

