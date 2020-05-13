Robert Pattinson Blew Up A Microwave During A GQ Interview

In a recent interview with GQ, Robert Pattinson decided to show off his MasterChef skills, murdering a poor, defenseless microwave in the process.

Everyone's favourite sparkly vampire -- and future Batman star -- proudly decided to show the mag his invention of a "fast-food" pasta.

Baffled that there was no portable version of pasta carb-lovers could wander the streets with conveniently clutching, Robert decided to come up with one on his own. And it went terribly.

"[What if] pasta really had the same kind of fast-food credentials as burgers and pizzas?" he asked in the interview via FaceTime. Rob also revealed that took the idea of "a pasta which you can hold in your hand" so far that he actually met up with restaurateur Lele Massimini to run the concept past him.

Massimini apparently gave a brief yet incredible quote confirming that "It's 100 percent true, everything he told you".

Calling it "piccolini cuscino" (little pillow), Rob decided to show just how easy it would be to make his invention, and things obviously didn't go great.

The dish itself sounds nightmarish however it involves smashing together some ingredients in foil, with the future MasterChef explaining "you really need to congeal everything in an enormous amount of sugar and cheese".

The foil package also featured cornflake "breadcrumbs" and "any sauce" before he popped it into what he thought was an oven but was obviously a microwave.

"I actually knew how to do this before," he sheepishly admitted, "I literally did this yesterday. And now it’s just impossible. It’s going to look like I can’t cook at all."

And it really did look like he couldn't cook at all when ultimately the microwave proceeded to explode after he placed a huge ball of foil, sauce, sugar, penne and cornflakes for "probably 10 minutes".

It's worth noting that Rob has been known to not take interviews seriously before, so we have to take this with a grain of salt -- or congealed sugary cheese -- with the GQ interviewer even admitting he was not sure if the demonstration was "a bit, or a piece of performance art, or is in fact sincere".

"Even now I don't totally know. I think parts of it are real and parts of it can't be real."

The unconventional feature also saw Pattinson photographing himself, while isolating in an apartment with girlfriend Suki Waterhouse in London.

His leading roles in Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated Tenet and his debut as the caped crusader in Batman have both been delayed due to the coronavirus, however it appears the actor has been able to keep himself entertained... though perhaps now he needs to head out and buy a new microwave.

If you want the full recipe or want to read the whole, chaotic interview, do so here.

And though it probably doesn't need to be said... please don't put foil in your microwave. It is a very bad idea.

Featured image: Getty Images.