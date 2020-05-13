'We Are Going To Be Mums': Survivor's Moana Hope Announces Baby News

Australian Survivor star Moana Hope has announced that she and her wife Isabella Carlstrom are expecting their first child together.

Moana, who appeared in the recent Australian Survivor: All Stars series, shared the news on Instagram with a framed snap of an ultrasound .

"We are going to be MUMS," she wrote.

"I don’t yet have the words to fully explain how happy we are. It’s a dream come true for us and in November we get to meet our little person," she added.

Moana went on to thank the team at Monash IVF for "everything you have done to support us".

"You have helped make this dream a reality. 💕 Holding this in for 13 weeks has been so bloody hard. My heart is exploding."

Moana made it to the final three of Survivor: All Stars, nearly making it to the finish line just after runner-up Sharn Coombes and winner, David Genat.

Her Survivor co-stars including Mark 'Tarzan' Herlaar, David Genat, Brooke Jowett and Jacqui Patterson all sent their love in the comments section, congratulating the couple on their news.

"Have you picked a name yet? I think Tarzan has a nice ring to it," Moana's former alliance mate wrote.

The former AFLW player has spoken a lot on Survivor about the importance of family, coming from a large brood herself. She's also the carer of her sister, and best mate, Vinny.

In reply to one fan in her Instagram comments, Moana promised a video of soon-to-be Aunty Vinny reacting to the baby news.

"I got a video... watch this space," Moana wrote. "It will make your heart explode".

Congrats, Moana and Bella!

