Ariana Grande Says Being Called A Diva 'F***ed Her Up A Little Bit'

In a raw interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, the 26-year-old hit back at double standards when it comes to men and women in the music industry.

"I stopped doing interviews for a really long time because I felt like whenever I would get into a position where somebody would try to say something for clickbait or twist my words... I would defend myself.

"And then, people would be like, 'Oh, she's a diva.' And I was like, 'This doesn't make any sense,'" she told the host.

"If I have an opinion artistically or if I am directing something, or if I have something to say regarding a choice that's being made with my career or something ... it always was in the past kind of manipulated and turned into this negative thing, whereas I don't see that with men."

The star elaborated, "It's like when men express their opinions or defend themselves or are directing something and making notes on something, they're 'brilliant' and they're 'geniuses'...and yet, it's just so not the same thing with women, which I hope we can work on fixing."

"And of course that's not always the case," the "thank u next" singer explained.

"But it makes you want to quiet down a little bit. But I'm trying to also say 'f--k that'... I'm tired of seeing women silenced by it."

Despite hoping to fight the double standard faced by female musicians, Grande admitted having her words twisted in interviews had led her to question herself.

"I think there's this thing where we'll hear something, or be, 'Oh, she said this.' And then it really sits with you. And you feel like, 'Oh wow. Should I not express myself anymore? Should I not have this fight that I want to have anymore? Should I just say, okay, and let it be?'"

"It kind of f--ks you up a little bit," she told Lowe. "But, I'm trying to just say, 'F--k it,' and let go of that trauma.

Because I do have a lot to say, and I do enjoy talking to people. And I do want to do interviews and share with people, and not be afraid to be myself."

