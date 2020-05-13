Melissa Etheridge's Son Beckett Dies At 21

Melissa Etheridge's team confirmed over Twitter that her son Beckett Cypher had died at the age of 21.

In a tweet from Etheridge's Twitter account, her team confirmed the tragic news.

"We’re sad to inform you that Melissa’s son Beckett passed away and there will not be a Concerts From Home show today," the tweet read.

No cause of death was revealed.

Etheridge had previously opened up to Parents about welcoming Beckett with her ex-partner Julie Cypher in 1998 via sperm donation from their friend David Crosby.

"There's nothing like taking the responsibility or creating the responsibility of bringing a human being into this world and helping it in its first years," she told the publication.

"It doesn't matter the equation that gets you there or what you are to that person. It doesn't matter at all. It is the bond between you and the child."

The singer and Cypher also share daughter Bailey Jean, while Etheridge also shares 13-year-old twins Johnnie Rose and Miller Steven with ex-partner Tammy Lynn Michaels.

