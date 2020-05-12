Chrissy Teigen Leaves Twitter After ‘Crappy’ Cookbook Feud

After responding to negative comments made by fellow cookbook author Alison Roman about her work, Chrissy Teigen has decided to take time away from social media.

ICYMI, the war of the cookbook queens first kicked off after a story was published by The New Consumer, in which New York Times columnist and cookbook author Alison Roman made comments about Marie Kondo and Chrissy Teigen, insinuating the pair were sellouts.

"[Chrissy] had a successful cookbook. And then it was like: Boom, line at Target. Boom, now she has an Instagram page that has over a million followers where it’s just, like, people running a content farm for her," Alison said.

"That horrifies me and it’s not something that I ever want to do. I don’t aspire to that. But like, who’s laughing now? Because she’s making a ton of f**king money."

When Chrissy read the article, she responded via Twitter. "I don't think I've ever been so bummed out by the words of a fellow food-lover. I just had no idea I was perceived that way, by her especially."

Despite receiving public support from husband John Legend and chef José Andrés, the trolls seemed to get to the former model in the end, as she revealed she would be "taking a little break".

"I really hate what this drama has caused this week," she tweeted. "Calling my kids Petri dish babies or making up flight manifests with my name on them to 'Epstein island', to justify someone else's disdain with me seems gross to me so I'm gonna take a little break."

"This is what always happens. The first day, a ton of support, then the next, 1 million reasons as to why you deserved this. It never fails," she wrote on May 10. She has since changed her Twitter profile to private.

Following this whole drama, Roman has issued an apology to Teigen over Twitter, as well as a more lengthy "formal" apology on Instagram to both her and Marie Kondo.

Drama in the cookbook world, who knew?

Image: Getty