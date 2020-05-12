The Morning Tea: Billie Eilish Gets Restraining Order Against Fan, Australia Wins AI Eurovision Song Contest & More

Here's what's happening in the world of entertainment this Wednesday.

Billie Eilish and her parents were granted a temporary restraining order against a man who showed up at their LA home seven times in one week.

According to files, the "bad guy" singer alleged 24-year-old Prenell Rousseau began showing up at her home last Monday, ringing the doorbell and speaking to Billie's father through the camera outside her house.

Eilish said her father asked if he could help the man, to which he responded: "I think I might have the wrong house, but does Billie Eilish live here?"

He told Rousseau he had the wrong house, but the man allegedly showed up again later and began to exhibit "erratic behaviour."

She wrote in the filings: "While we waited for security, Mr. Rousseau remained on our porch, sat down and began to read a book, while also continuing to engage in a periodic monologue. My father repeatedly asked him to leave, but he refused."

He must stay 200 yards away from Eilish and her parents, and cease all contact with the family.

Australia has won the AI Eurovision Song Contest for 2020.

After this year's Eurovision contest was cancelled over the coronavirus pandemic, Dutch broadcaster VPRO came up with the idea of using artificial intelligence.

Aussie group Uncanny Valley took the top spot with their song "Beautiful the World", which had been inspired by nature's recovery from the deadly bushfires earlier this year.

The melody and lyrics were written by an artificial intelligence system and featured audio samples of koalas, kookaburras and Tasmanian devils.

A total of 13 teams took part, from the Netherlands, Australia, Sweden, Belgium, the UK, France, Germany and Switzerland.

You can check out more details about the team on the VPRO website and there is a live stream of the competition on YouTube.

Lena Dunham has opened up about the viral 'awkward' red carpet photo of her trying to kiss Brad Pitt at the 2019 premiere of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Speaking to Andy Cohen for a virtual interview on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the Girls star addressed the awkward moment, saying she would "never" force a kiss on Brad Pitt.

"I don't know if you remember, there was a sort of awkward photo taken of the two of us," Dunham began the uncomfortable moment.

"Well, the way the internet read it was I had somehow physically accosted him, causing him a great deal of stress," Dunham continued, adding, "I would never force a kiss on Brad Pitt. I respect him far too much as an artist and a friend."

"Later that night, because he knew I felt nervous, he took me into a room and we secretly ate pizza and I told him I like his ring and he gave it to me," Dunham told Cohen. "And I wear it and every time I wear it, something amazing happens."

Following the drama between her and NYT columnist Alison Roman, Chrissy Teigen declared she would be taking a break from social media -- though it looks like she's already back and ready to take on trolls.

The Cravings: Hungry For More author came out swinging at one Twitter user on Monday after they accused the former model of stealing her famous "Twitter (and Uncle Mike's) Banana Bread" recipe from someone else.

"You can't cook or not copy someone's idea from their cookbook!" the user wrote. "It's copying even tho you changed one thing! Come up with your own shit! Ya fucking bum! Chef Mike saw your shit and might file a suit! I just saw your review and he called me! Stick with your [Filipino] sh-t."

Teigen hit back: "No idea who chef mike is but he probably wouldn't be happy to learn that you, a friend of his worthy of calling, is outing him about his impending lawsuit."

She then asked the user to "please" tell her who this "chef mike is."

"So I can speak to him?" she went on. "I have never stolen a recipe from anyone and I actively talk about the restaurants I love. imagine the ego to think someone is copying you when they haven't heard of you?"

It comes after Teigen replied to Alison Roman's apology following her comments made in an interview about her and Marie Kondo.

"thank u for this, @alisoneroman," Teigen replied to Roman's apology. "To be clear, it never once crossed my mind for u to apologize for what you genuinely thought! The comments stung, but they moreso stung because they came from u! It wasn't my usual news break of some random person hating everything about me!" she wrote in response.

She added: "I don't agree with the pile-on, ppl waiting with bated breath for apologies, deciding if that apology is good, the ppl who say u were right & never needed to in the first place - there are so many different types in this kind of situation & tbh, I just want it to be over."

Fan favourite Amina Elshafei has been eliminated from MasterChef: Back To Win after what was, undoubtedly, the toughest Pressure Test in the show's history.

Famed pastry chef Darren Purchese -- who has set plenty of Pressure Tests in past seasons -- had contestants replicate his pavlova -- complete with mango mousse, tempered white chocolate, coconut dacqoise, passionfruit curd, salted caramel cream, and a vanilla panna cotta.

After contestants had their recipe pages removed from them mid-cook, things went downhill quickly for Amina.

"I felt… I just lost all confidence," she said to 10 daily. "First of all, these kinds of desserts are not my forte whatsoever, there are elements in that dish that I’ve never done in my life."

"We get to a point in the competition where that has to happen, it almost feels like everyone has to have a breaking point, get over it and keep pushing -- I think Twists Week did that," she said.

