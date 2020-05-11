Dame Judi Dench Is Disappointed She Didn’t Film More Sex Scenes

She's had one of the most illustrious acting careers in Hollywood, but Dame Judi Dench still has some regrets.

Speaking to the Mirror, the Oscar-winner admitted she wished she had taken on more sex scenes as a young actress.

“I have done a few bed scenes. Not many in the theatre. What a disappointment,” the 85-year-old told the publication.

It's not the first time Dench has been open about sex, recently hinting to Home and Woman that she still maintains a healthy sex life with partner David Mills.

"Well, of course, you still feel desire. Does that ever go?”

She added, “To the older reader, I would say: ‘Don’t give up.'”

Dench's comments come soon after she made history as the oldest star to grace the cover of British Vogue, with the magazine describing her as “a kind of cultural tea cosy to be popped soothingly over the nation’s beleaguered identity in times of crisis”.

Her daughter Finty Williams posted on Twitter, telling fans the high-fashion shoot gave the actress a "little boost of confidence".

“This age thing, I think, affects very much how she feels about herself and this gave her just that little boost of confidence to make her go, ‘Oh, maybe I’m still OK'.

“Then of course after the photoshoot, she came back literally thinking she was Beyonce.”

The Project READ MORE Judi Dench Vogue's Oldest Cover Person At 85 Dame Judi Dench makes a stunning appearance as the eldest woman to grace British Vogue's cover

Despite her impressive career across stage and screen -- which saw Dench nominated for an Academy Award seven times -- the Brit remains humble, insisting her success in the industry has simply been based on luck.

“It’s really called luck. The whole business of theatre is ­suddenly being in the right place at the right time and by chance somebody will say, ‘That person might do,’" she explained.

“It is not really to do with­ ­talent I don’t think. It just ­happens that you fall into the slot at that time.”

Image: Getty