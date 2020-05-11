MasterChef Judge Andy Allen Announces Engagement To Alex Davey

The MasterChef winner proposed to his girlfriend of four years while holidaying in New Zealand.

Earlier this year, long before the coronavirus travel restrictions were introduced, Andy and Alex flew to NZ for a holiday with Andy telling TV Week he was worried the engagement ring would set-off the security scanners in the airport.

"I was so scared about the ring going off in the scanner at the airport and having to drop down on one knee and propose in front of the security guards," he told the mag.

Thankfully the pair were able to get on the flight without an impromptu wedding in front of immigration, but on the day Andy planned the proposal things didn't go exactly to plan.

MasterChef READ MORE 'It's Not A Fad': MasterChef's BBQ Master Chris Badenoch Wants You To Get A Hibachi Grill It's become a bit of a punchline of MasterChef: Back To Win, but one contestant's love of cooking over fire says the Hibachi grill is actually a tool everyone should embrace.

Driving to what he thought was a secluded beach, Andy said they arrived to find more than 300 people.

"The only free spot I could find was next to a couple of 16-year-olds violently pashing. It was the least romantic spot ever," the MasterChef judge said.

Leaving the enamored teens to their beachfront pash-sesh, Andy took Alex to a nearby headland and popped the question.

"She was so shocked she basically collapsed on my shoulder," he said, adding, "I pretty much had to ask her if it was a 'yes'. She was very shocked.

MasterChef READ MORE 'Having Someone Know You So Well Is Never A Good Thing': Ben Milbourne's Best Mate Couldn't Save Him From A Bad Day In The MasterChef Kitchen Returning to the MasterChef kitchen would be intimidating enough, but finding out your best mate is now one of the judges could have gone either way.

Andy first met Alex at a party where Alex admitted she had never heard of the Three Blue Ducks chef and at first thought he was kidding when he told her he won Season 4 of MasterChef.

Though Alex is based in Sydney, Andy has been in Melbourne filming his first season of MasterChef in the juding role alongside Jock Zonfrillo and Melissa Leong.

Andy sought out advice from one of the few people who knows exactly what it's like to stand behind the judge's table, and someone who also crowned Andy the winner back in Season 4 -- former MasterChef judge Matt Preston.

TV READ MORE 'Very Different To Before': Network 10 Exec Opens Up About The New MasterChef Judges In the most recent episode of Sandra Sully's podcast, Short Black, Network 10's Chief Content Officer and EVP, Beverley McGarvey, revealed her thoughts on the new MasterChef judges.

"We met up earlier in the year and he said I have to make time for my relationship," Andy said, adding that Matt advised him to find moments he could set aside to have time away from the set with Alex.

Ahead of the confirmation, fans were thrilled when photos of Alex wearing an engagement ring were leaked. Though the pair were keeping the engagement under wraps, Andy told TV Week planning is already underway for the big day.

"I thought I'd get a bit of breathing space after proposing," he says. "But on the flight back, she was already onto it!"

MasterChef: Back To Win Airs Sunday-Thursday at 7.30 pm. Only On 10, 10 Play and WIN Network.