Khloé Kardashian Covers Her Sister's House In Toilet Paper Despite Shortages In The US
Needless to say, this has not been received well.
Following the widespread panic-buying of toilet paper across Australia, the United States soon followed with many stores still struggling to meet demand across America.
Despite the shortages, the Kardashian family flaunted what's being slammed as an incredibly "tone-deaf" prank on social media.
Over the weekend Kourtney posted a video on Instagram showing the front of her mansion, covered with toilet paper strewn across trees, hedges and her driveway.
"This is what I come out to. This is what Mason and Koko do when they have a sleepover. This is actually genius," she said showing the prank to her 91.7 million followers.
It didn't take long for the Kardashians to face a swift backlash on social media with so many angry at the blatant waste and disrespect to many who have been struggling through the pandemic.
Angry followers are rightfully pointing out how the wealthy family seem to believe the restrictions do not apply to them, while the US continues to struggle to flatten the curve.
The toilet paper "prank" comes a few weeks after Kim joked younger sister Kylie had "sneaked round" to mum Kris Jenner's house in early April so Kim could do her make-up ahead of an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Kylie continued to post on Instagram, heading to Palm Springs for Easter then back to LA days later, clearly ignoring California's Stay At Home order which was introduced on March 19.
The famous family has yet to respond to the recent backlash.
Featured image: Instagram.