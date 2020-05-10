The Morning Tea: Soul Singer Betty Wright Dies At 66, Elon Musk And Grimes Can't Agree On How To Pronounce Baby's Name & More

Here's what's happening in the world of entertainment this Monday.
Soul singer Betty Wright, who was responsible for hits such as Clean Up Woman,” “Tonight Is the Night” and “Girls Can’t Do What the Guys Do,” had died at age 66 from cancer.
The singer’s niece confirmed the star’s passing to TMZ.
It comes after Chaka Khan tweeted earlier this month that the star was in need of prayers, writing: “Calling all my #PrayWarriors | My beloved sister, Betty Wright is now in need of all your prays.”
https://twitter.com/ChakaKhan/status/1256732073592668160
Upon hearing the news, music stars like John Legend, Snoop Dogg, DJ Khaled, and more took to social media Sunday to pay tribute to the icon, with John Legend writing: "I loved being around Ms. Betty Wright. She was always so loving and giving to younger artists. Always engaged, always relevant. She will be missed."
https://www.instagram.com/p/CABGswFn5Q_/?utm_source=ig_embed
Chrissy Teigen has opened up about being hurt over comments made by fellow cookbook author and NYT columnist, Alison Roman.
In an interview with the New Consumer, Roman said the career trajectory of the Cravings guru "horrifies [her]" in a controversial interview with the New Consumer.
Expressing her feelings on the comments via Twitter, Chrissy said that it “hit her hard” as she had been a longtime fan of Roman’s.
https://twitter.com/chrissyteigen/status/1258906622140706816
Roman later apologised over Twitter to Chrissy, saying her comments were “careless and flippant” and that she was “genuinely sorry”.
https://twitter.com/alisoneroman/status/1258946786061881344
John Legend later came out in support of his wife, saying “I love what you are building. I love that it comes straight from your heart and your brilliant, creative mind. I'm so proud of you.”
Grimes and Elon Musk seem to have different ways of pronouncing their newborn son’s name, X Æ A-12, who they welcomed on May 4.
“It’s just X, like the letter X,” she wrote on Thursday in the comments of an Instagram post. “Then A.I.,” she added. “Like how you said the letter A then I.”
However, Musk recently appeared on Joe Rogan’s podcast, saying that the unique moniker is pronounced with X being "like the letter" while "the 'Æ' is pronounced like 'ash.'"
"A-12 was my contribution," the Space X founder said, explaining that he wanted to pay homage to the Lockheed A-12 reconnaissance aircraft built by the United States Central Intelligence Agency. "The Archangel-12, the precursor to the SR-71, the coolest plane ever."
This is Grimes and Musk’s first child together, though Musk has five other children -- twins Griffin and Xavier and triplets Damian, Saxon and Kai -- from a previous marriage.
Piers Morgan has admitted he 'took things a bit too far' criticising Meghan Markle after regularly blasting her and Prince Harry over the past few years.
Speaking to The Sunday Times, Piers admitted criticising the Duke and Duchess of Sussex so harshly probably wasn't "wise".
"It's probably not wise, if you're a columnist, to make things too personal," he said.
"Have I taken things a bit too far? Probably. Do I think that will govern and temper how I talk about them going forward? Absolutely," he continued.
He added "boredom" may have played a role in his scathing critiques of the former royals, saying: "It's times of relative peace, calm, quiet and dare I say boredom that might occasionally bring out the worst in me."
"Having squabbles with people who are never going to change their mind in a million years about stuff that no longer seems remotely important."
