Chrissy Teigen's Cookbook Fame Is 'Horrifying', According To Popular NYC Food Critic

After cookbook author Alison Roman took a swipe at Chrissy Teigen's popularity in culinary arts, Teigen shared an emotional response on Saturday.

In an interview with New Consumer this week, food critic Alison Roman claimed Chrissy Teigen's rise to fame as a cook was "horrifying".

Roman said the former model and TV personality's culinary career trajectory was "so crazy to me".

"She had a successful cookbook. And then it was like: Boom, line at Target. Boom, now she has an Instagram page that has over a million followers where it’s just, like, people running a content farm for her," Roman said.

"That horrifies me and it’s not something that I ever want to do. I don’t aspire to that. But like, who’s laughing now? Because she’s making a ton of f*cking money."

Best known for her biting and sardonic wit, a softened Teigen told her almost 13 million Twitter followers on Saturday how much the comments hurt.

"This is a huge bummer and hit me hard," Teigen, 34, wrote.

"I have made (Roman's) recipes for years now, bought the cookbooks, supported her on social and praised her in interviews. I even signed on to executive produce the very show she talks about doing in this article."

Teigen went on to explain how and why she created her food brand Cravings, pointing out she runs her website and social media with just two other women.

In her interview, Roman admitted while she'd “rather stay small and always be myself," that she did want "to figure out how to turn this into money."

Roman attempted to clarify her quotes on Twitter but not before saying, "Just wishing I had someone to hold my hand during baby’s first internet backlash".

Teigen -- who married musician John Legend in 2013 -- published her first cookbook, Cravings: Recipes for All of the Food You Want to Eat, in 2016.

It was a New York Times bestseller and the second-best-selling cookbook of the year, according to Publishers Weekly.

She released her second book, Cravings: Hungry For More, in 2018 and simultaneously debuted a line of Cravings cookware.

In an excerpt from her follow-up, Teigen said cooking helped her heal from postpartum depression after the birth of her daughter, Luna.

“One of the ways I knew I was healing was that I found my way back into the kitchen,” Teigen wrote.

“Starting to cook again really helped me get back on my feet and get back into normal life.”

