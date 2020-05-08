Queen Guitarist Brian May 'Won't Walk For A While' After Tearing Buttocks While Gardening

Queen guitarist Brian May has ended up in hospital after tearing his gluteus maximus while doing some “overenthusiastic gardening”.

May, 72, admitted he had tore the muscle “to shreds” in a lengthy Instagram post on Thursday.

“So suddenly I find myself in a hospital getting scanned to find out exactly how much I’ve actually damaged myself,” he said.

“Turns out I did a thorough job – this is a couple of days ago – and I won’t be able to walk for a while … or sleep, without a lot of assistance, because the pain is relentless.”

May, who has been regularly posting video of himself singing and playing the guitar during the coronavirus lockdown, said he would be avoiding social media while he recovered from the injury.

“Please, please don’t send me sympathy — I just need some healing silence for a while. I’ll be back — but I need the complete break,” he said.

Despite the pledge of a social media break, May has since posted a number of videos, including a ‘MicroRant’ about U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the country’s response to the pandemic.

“Not very coherent, I’m sure — I’m tired and in pain — but an attempt to say — before it’s too late — ‘Wake up Britain’ — and ‘Rise to the occasion, Boris’,” he captioned one post.

“The world we had before this CoronaVirus was not good enough. We need a radical rethink.”