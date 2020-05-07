Video Game Featuring Keanu Reeves Will Let You Customise Your Genitals

Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most anticipated games of 2020, and thanks to the official ratings, we know even more about what to expect.

The game has been rated by the Australian Classification Board as well as the North American ESRB -- receiving an adults-only R18+ in Australia due to the game's "high impact themes, sex, violence and references to sexual violence".

Like many first-person RPGs, Cyberpunk will allow players to select the gender of their character and make changes to their appearance. That customisation also includes "depictions of breasts, buttocks and genitalia, as well as various sizes and combinations of genitals".

The game also features the use of alcohol and drugs -- the use of which distorts the screen -- nudity and sex scenes as well as some intensely violent missions including one that appears to contain the crucifixion of a character.

The game first made headlines when in June last year the game's publisher CD Projekt Red released a trailer that showed Keanu Reeves as a non-playable character during Xbox's E3 press conference.

Playing the character Johnny Silverhand, a character from the tabletop RPG game Cyberpunk 2020, Reeves' presence has been described as a kind of malware system that will guide you through the world of the game.

Reeves is said to have enjoyed his time voicing Johnny that he convinced CD Projekt Red to double the amount of time he appears in the game.

Set in the year 2077 (as hinted in the title), Cyberpunk sees players as the character V, a gun-for-hire trying to make a name for themselves in a dystopic world where sex, violence, crime and hedonism clash -- and this is the your big chance to score the ultimate contract.

The game is currently for release on September 17 on PC, Xbox and PS4.

Featured image: CD Projekt Red.