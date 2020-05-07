‘I Thought I Had The Flu’: Madonna Reveals Coronavirus Shock

Madonna has revealed she has recovered from the coronavirus, after doctors discovered that the pop star tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies.

Though she's since recovered over what she believed to be the flu, the 61-year-old has spoken out about discovering she carries COVID-19 antibodies, which likely means the star contracted cornavirus previously, though she said didn't realise at the time.

Posting to Instagram to share an article stating she donated $1.1 million toward the development of a COVID-19 vaccine, the music icon said she would be clarifying headlines that implied that she is currently suffering from the virus.

"I'm grateful that I can be a part of supporting Research to Find the cure for Covid -19!!" she wrote.

“I am not currently sick,” she told followers on Instagram. “When you test positive for antibodies it means you had the virus, which I clearly did as I was sick at the end of my tour in Paris over seven weeks ago along with many other artists in my show."

“At the time we all thought we had a bad flu,” Madonna wrote. “Thank God we are all healthy and well now.”

Madonna performed just one show in Paris on February 22 before calling off the next show, citing “ongoing injuries”.

She later called off another two further Paris concerts of her Madame X tour when French authorities began to implement restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It follows several celebrities who have spoken out about being diagnosed with the virus, including Tom Hanks, Pink, Sam Smith, Idris Elba and more.

Image: Getty