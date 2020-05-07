California Won't Let Elon Musk And Grimes Name Their Baby X Æ A-12

Turns out the controversial name goes against California law.

After making headlines when the pair announced they wanted to name their newborn son X Æ A-12, California lawmakers have confirmed the name chosen by Elon Musk and Grimes does not meet state approvals.

Grimes is believed to have given birth in Los Angeles where the state rejects names that include symbols or numbers.

A family law attorney confirmed with People that the name isn't 'illegal' as such, but it wouldn't be approved as they only accept names that use "the '26 characters' of the English language".

More troubling for bilingual or non-English speaking families, this also rules out the use of symbols, accents or umlauts.

"Although an apostrophe, for a name like 'O'Connor,' is acceptable," the attorney added.

While it hasn't been confirmed that Musk and Grimes -- real name Claire Boucher -- have legitimately filled out the birth certificate to name their son X Æ A-12, the attorney said the birth certificate would be rejected and the couple would have to submit it again

"They have an opportunity to appeal the rejection of the birth certificate application but it's unlikely that it will be granted because, again, California ... has been struggling with using symbols," he added.

Meanwhile the new parents have been celebrating the birth of their son by getting into a Twitter spat around the inspiration behind his unique and near-impossible to pronounce name.

Featured image: Getty images.