The Best Memes About Elon Musk And Grimes' Bizarre Baby Name
Months ago, Grimes declared that she already knew people would make fun of the name of her and Elon Musk's baby because it was too "avant-garde". She was absolutely right.
In case you missed it, the Space X CEO announced the birth of he and artist Grimes son on Monday, telling followers: "Mom & baby all good" and posting a photo of the newborn with a face tattoo Instagram filter.
This tweet is unavailable or no longer exists.
And while we were all expecting the unconventional pair to pick a name that was a bit left field, no one was quite ready when Musk announced
our future overlord that their son would be called X Æ A-12.
This tweet is unavailable or no longer exists.
No, they weren't joking.
Canadian singer Grimes, real name Claire Boucher, explained the meaning to her fans on Twitter -- not that we're any less confused as to how every one of this kid's future teachers are going too attack that verbal anxiety attack.
This tweet is unavailable or no longer exists.
A few months ago, Grimes predicted that her son's name would be mocked, telling fans in a Q&A:
“I have a name for the baby, but I don’t want to say what it is because everyone I’ve told it hates it, and everyone’s gonna make fun of it.
“But it is, in fact, a genius name and people just don’t appreciate it yet because it’s too avant-garde.”
Anyway, here are the best memes about 12BX15@5### or whatever it is. Enjoy!
Image: Instagram