Months ago, Grimes declared that she already knew people would make fun of the name of her and Elon Musk's baby because it was too "avant-garde". She was absolutely right.

In case you missed it, the Space X CEO announced the birth of he and artist Grimes son on Monday, telling followers: "Mom & baby all good" and posting a photo of the newborn with a face tattoo Instagram filter.

And while we were all expecting the unconventional pair to pick a name that was a bit left field, no one was quite ready when Musk announced our future overlord that their son would be called X Æ A-12.

No, they weren't joking.

Canadian singer Grimes, real name Claire Boucher, explained the meaning to her fans on Twitter -- not that we're any less confused as to how every one of this kid's future teachers are going too attack that verbal anxiety attack.

A few months ago, Grimes predicted that her son's name would be mocked, telling fans in a Q&A:

“I have a name for the baby, but I don’t want to say what it is because everyone I’ve told it hates it, and everyone’s gonna make fun of it.

“But it is, in fact, a genius name and people just don’t appreciate it yet because it’s too avant-garde.”

Anyway, here are the best memes about 12BX15@5### or whatever it is. Enjoy!

Image: Instagram