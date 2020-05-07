Here's whats happening in the world of entertainment this Friday.

Congrats are in order for Harry Potter star Rupert Grint, who has welcomed his first child with girlfriend Georgia Groome.

A rep for Grint, 31, and Groome, 28, announced the exciting news, telling ET, "Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to confirm the birth of their baby girl. We would please ask that you respect their privacy at this very special time."

The actor, who played Ron Weasley in the wildly popular Harry Potter film franchise, first revealed he was expecting his first child after the notoriously-private pair were spotted in London, with Georgia concealing what looked to be a baby bump.

The pair have been linked since 2011, with marriage rumours circling the duo last year when Groome was spotted wearing a gold band on her left hand.

Congrats, guys!

Former Bad Company singer Brian Howe has died from a heart attack in his new Lake Placid home on Wednesday. He was 66.

The British singer was found still conscious in his Florida home, “Though EMTs were able to have a short conversation with him, he slipped away and they were unable to revive him,” according to a statement.

Howe’s manager Paul Easton said: “It is with deep and profound sadness that we announce the untimely passing of a loving father, friend and musical icon.”

“Finding the appropriate words to express the pain in our hearts over losing my brother has been difficult." Howe's sister, Sadie, added. “Our family would like to thank you for your compassion and the outpouring of love we are receiving.”

It comes after the vocalist suffered an earlier heart attack in September 2017, later saying: “It was a bad one, apparently -- I don’t remember anything about it. I was driving. And I was found in my car at a stop sign, unconscious … It took me a long time to recover.”

Howe rose to fame as the lead singer for Bad Company in the '80s when he replaced singer Paul Rodgers, but left the band in 1994 when the musos reportedly fought over financial matters.

It looks like Lily Allen has confirmed she's engaged to Stranger Things star David Harbour.

Posting a snap to Instagram showcasing her rock-hard abs, the singer was spotted wearing a ring on her left hand, which she has reportedly rocked since December.

"Um…. engagement ring??????????????” asked one follower.

“First rule of engagement club…” Allen responded, referencing Brad Pitt’s line from the movie “Fight Club.”

Allen, 35, and Harbour, 45, went public with their relationship last September.

Allen was previously married to Sam Cooper, whom she divorced in 2018 and shares two daughters with.

Billie Eilish is kicking off a music show on Apple Music alongside her father, called "me & dad radio".

"My dad and I have been putting each other on to music since I can remember, and we want to share it with you," Eilish told Apple Music's Zane Lowe.

"My dad and I have had this relationship over the years of sharing music with each other. My dad has shown me some of my favorite songs in the world and I’ve shown him songs that he loves and adores also."

The show will showcase the pair's music tastes from a wide range of genres and decades while discussing tracks on the Apple Music exclusive show.

"That was the genesis of this whole show -- I’ll play you a bunch of stuff you don’t know, that I think is great," Patrick O'Connell added during the interview.

The show will kick off with her pops tomorrow (Saturday for us Aussies) at 3 p.m. EST. Listen here.

Following the birth of his child with singer Grimes, Elon Musk has finally revealed how to pronounce their son's name X Æ A-12.

The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Musk finally revealed the pronunciation of his newborn's name, which has sent social media into a tizzy ever since it was revealed.

"Well, first of all, it was my partner [Grimes] who actually mostly came up with the name," Musk shared. "She's brilliant."

The Tesla and Space X CEO said, "So, it's just X, the letter x, and then the Æ is pronounced Ash."

Musk's contribution to the name is A-12, which is an ode to the Archangel 12, the "precursor to SR-71, the coolest plane ever."

According to Musk, spelled phonetically, his son's name is X Ash Archangel Twelve. "It's great," he said proudly.

Image: Getty