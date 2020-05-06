Daniel Radcliffe Is Reading Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone From His Couch

Daniel Radcliffe-- aka Harry Potter himself -- has delighted fans with a video reading of the first chapter of Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone.

It's all part of Wizarding World’s ‘Harry Potter at Home’ initiative, which will see stars such as Stephen Fry, David Beckham and Dakota Fanning read parts of the iconic novel -- with some taking on a whopping 17 chapters one at a time.

Radcliffe kicked off the series on Tuesday, reading the now-famous opening lines of The Philosopher's Stone from the comfort of his own home:

"Mr and Mrs Dursley, of number four, Privet Drive, were proud to say that they were perfectly normal, thank you very much," he began.

Fans understandably went wild over the welcome surprise, with one tweeting "This made my quarantine," while another added, "Daniel Radcliffe reading the first chapter of Harry Potter is the calm I didn't know I needed. My first two loves."

The videos will feature on author JK Rowling's online hub to help children, parents, carers and teachers through the coronavirus lockdown, saying she launched the initiative because "parents, teachers and carers working to keep children amused and interested while we're on lockdown might need a bit of magic".

Other celebs set to make an appearance include Claudia Kim, who played Nagini in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, Noma Dumezweni who played Hermione in the West End run of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and Eddie Redmayne who stars Newt Scamander in the Fantastic Beasts series.

The series is also available to listen to on Spotify and Spotify Kids for free and Premium users here.

Image: WIzarding World