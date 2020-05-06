Adele Barely Recognisable In Instagram Post Celebrating Her 32nd Birthday

We used to celebrate her birthday with a new album, but thankfully Adele was in a giving mood when she posted a sweet update for her 32nd b'day.

Initially shocking some fans, the post showed the "When We Were Young" crooner in a gorgeous black dress standing behind a floral arrangement.

"Thank you for all the birthday love," she captioned the pic, adding, "I hope you're all staying safe and sane during this crazy time.

Adele went on to thank the first responders, emergency service workers and essential workers who have been out and on the frontlines as the world battles the coronavirus pandemic

The photo is also the first time Adele has uploaded a shot since she posted from a Christmas party in mid-December last year.

Fans were initially shocked to see the 15-time Grammy Award winner whose weight-loss has captured the attention of the public and media alike, however many were much more interested in her upcoming follow-up to 2015's 25.

Style READ MORE Katy Perry Reveals The Met Gala Outfit She Would've Worn And Wow We Missed Out The coronavirus pandemic has robbed us all of pregnant Katy Perry in a cone bra -- and for that, we will never forgive it.

Many speculated Adele would release an album when she turned 30, however the milestone passed and fans continued to hold out for new music. Following the news of her divorce to ex Simon Konecki fans flooded her social feeds wondering when she'd be dropping "the divorce album".

Celebrating her 31st birthday last year Adele joked with fans, "Bunch of fucking savages, 30 will be a drum n bass record to spite you".

Despite ongoing rumours that an album was on the way, in February, Adele performed at a friend's wedding, captured on camera telling the crowd to "expect my album in September".

Since then fans have been counting down the days for the Oscar Winner's next offering.

Featured image: Instagram.