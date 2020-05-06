The Morning Tea: Ashley Benson And Cara Delevingne Split, Kraftwerk's Florian Schneider Dies At 73 & More

Here's whats happening in the world of entertainment this Thursday.

Kraftwerk founder Florian Schneider has died at age 73.

According to a statement, Schneider "passed away from a short cancer disease just a few days after his 73rd birthday".

Schneider co-founded the influential group with Ralf Hutter in 1970, and was said to influence several iconic artists, including David Bowie.

In 1976, Bowie told Rolling Stone magazine: "My favourite group is a German band called Kraftwerk. It plays noise music to 'increase productivity'. I like that idea, if you have to play music."

Kraftwerk has also been sampled over the years by Afrika Bambaataa, New Order, Madonna, Jay-Z and Coldplay.

Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne have split after nearly two years together.

“Cara and Ashley always had their ups and downs before, but it’s over now,” one source told People, adding: “Their relationship just ran its course.”

Delevingne confirmed the pair's relationship in June 2019 before the TrevorLIVE Gala, telling E! News that she shared an Instagram video kissing Benson in honour of the Stonewall Riots’ 50th anniversary and their one-year anniversary.

“I don’t know because it is Pride, it’s been 50 years since Stonewall happened and I don’t know,” she told the outlet. “It’s been just about our one-year anniversary so, why not?”

Neither Benson or Delevingne have publicly commented on the split.

Tom Cruise is partnering with NASA to shoot a movie aboard the National Space Station, NASA has confirmed.

"NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station," NASA administrator Jim Bridentsine tweeted on Tuesday. "We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make @NASA's ambitious plans a reality."

Plot details have not been revealed as of yet, though Deadline revealed it will not be an installment of Cruise's Mission: Impossible franchise.

The 56-year-old is renowned for doing his own stunts and even received his commercial piloting license after his role in Top Gun as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell.

Elon Musk's Space X is also reportedly tied to the project, with Musk tweeting under Bridenstine's post, "Should be fun".

Kevin Spacey is under fire for comparing the fallout of his career due to sexual assault allegations to the economic devastation as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

In an episode of Bits & Pretzels podcast with Britta Weddeling, which aired in April, Spacey said: "I don't often like to tell people that I can relate to their situation because I think it undermines the experience that they may be having, which is their own unique and very personal experience.

"But in this instance, I feel as though I can relate to what it feels like to have your world suddenly stop," he said.

The interview comes after the former House of Cards star was accused of sexually assaulting and harassing multiple men -- though in July 2019 the case against Spacey was dropped due to the "unavailability of the complaining witness".

Spacey went on in the interview: "So while we may have found ourselves in similar situations, albeit for very different reasons and circumstances, I still believe that some of the emotional struggles are very much the same."

Lili Reinhart has slammed trolls for instigating a Twitter trend against Cole Sprouse, after #ColeSprouseIsOverParty began trending.

In a series of now-deleted tweets, the Riverdale star said:

“Twitter is such a vile place. It’s so easy to say shit behind your fucking phone, isn’t it? This is why people choose to keep their relationships private…this is why people don’t have social media…because of this bullying.”

She continued: “You want to feel validated or important. Attacking someone online won’t give that to you. Do something helpful with your time and be better.”

“I refuse to keep my mouth shut about things like this. You have no idea how destructive this can be to someone. To anyone. It’s abusive. There is no excuse for this.

"You need God in your life or some form of help if you participate in cancel culture.”

The backlash against Sprouse comes following rumours he cheated on Reinhart with young model Kaia Gerber, though Sprouse has denied the reports.

