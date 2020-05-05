The Morning Tea: Radio Duo Matt & Alex Get Fans To Spam Chris Hemsworth's Insta With Their Fave Brekky & More

Here's whats happening in the world of entertainment this Wednesday.

Former Triple J breakfast hosts Matt O'Kine and Alex Dyson have directed fans to spam Chris Hemsworth's Instagram with messages about their favourite breakfast food.

Reuniting to kick off their new on-demand breakfast show, called Matt and Alex: All Day Breakfast, the pair joked that in the interim, any messages for the duo should be directed via a comment on one of Chris Hemsworth's Instagram photos.

“If you go to @chrishemsworth on Instagram, scroll down to a photo of him with a baby koala from March 10,” Alex said.

“I don’t bet that Chris Hemsworth wouldn’t mind a few more comments. [So] if you want to get in touch with the show, just leave a comment on the Chris Hemsworth Instagram photo from the 10th of March, of him with the koala. That’s our website until further notice.”

After asking listeners to comment their favourite breakfast food, the Thor actor's post has since been bombarded with comments talking about Vegemite and avo toast, banana bread, and Mini-Wheats.

I can’t believe it’s not pasta! Rose Adam has been eliminated during a deceptive pressure test on MasterChef Australia.

Our beloved Rose Adam has left the MasterChef kitchen after a seriously challenging taste test, followed up by a Pressure Test to make a regional Indian dish that looks a lot like pasta… except it isn’t.

Made with chickpea flour, the dish is served at one of Melbourne’s most exclusive restaurants — EnterViaLaundry, where just ten people are served per week and the waiting list has more than 1600 very hungry diners waiting.

Rose told us about the hectic final challenge, why doing a taste test outside is nearly impossible, and where her infectious positivity came from.

Shanghai Disneyland is set to reopen its doors on May 11, says CEO Bob Chapek.

After seeing “encouraging signs” of a return to normalcy in China amid the ongoing global coronavirus outbreak, Chapek has said they plan to re-open Shanghai Disneyland, albeit with strict social distancing rules.

Among the strict social distancing measures that will be implemented are masks, temperature checks, contact tracing, and other early detection systems.

“We know how much our guests have been looking forward to returning to Shanghai Disneyland, and our cast is excited to begin welcoming them back,” said Chapek.

“As the park reopens with significantly enhanced health and safety measures, our guests will find Shanghai Disneyland as magical and memorable as ever.”

Disney has closed its theme parks in the U.S. and around the world until further notice.

Scott Disick's rehab has "vowed to work with law enforcement" following a leak that saw the reality star's latest rehab stint go public.

The facility said action would be taken against its staffers if it discovers that any of them had a part in leaking pictures of Scott Disick to the press.

The facility’s CEO, Noah Nordheimer, tells Page Six, “It is [All Points North’s] strict policy to not publicly disclose patient-specific information, including whether or not a particular client is or was being treated at our facility, or has inquired about our services.”

After news broke the star, who is dating Sofia Richie and was previously married to Kourtney Kardashian, had gone to rehab for "alcohol and cocaine addiction", Disick reportedly stormed out of the facility after he discovered his trip had leaked to the press.

"In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain that Scott has been silently suffering for many years due to the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father three months later, Scott made the decision to check himself into a rehab facility last week to work on his past traumas,” Disick’s attorney, Marty Singer, told Page Six Monday evening.

“He did not check-in for any alcohol or cocaine abuse. Shockingly, as a result of the HIPA violation of the facility and his violation of privacy, he has checked himself out and is immediately returning home.

"We are alarmed by this extreme invasion of privacy and plan to take immediate legal action."

Scrubs stars Zac Braff and Donald Faison have paid tribute to former co-star Sam Lloyd, who died on Thursday at age 56 after a long battle with cancer.

“Hey guys, It’s Zach and Donald here. We have a bit of bad news,” Faison began their podcast, Fake Doctors, Real Friends on Tuesday, before telling their fans about Lloyd’s passing. “For me this is heartbreaking. Sam was a very, very amazing person.”

Braff added Lloyd, who played lawyer Ted Buckland on Scrubs, was “the nicest man I think I’ve ever met. He was so sweet and kind and just loved to laugh. He would come on and play that super nerdy lawyer character, but we would all just crack up so hard with Sam.”

Braff said he had seen the star in the past six months, saying: “He looked great, he looked amazing. He just looked fully recovered.”

Lloyd was diagnosed with lung cancer that spread to his brain, liver, spine, and jaw in January 2019. Faison and Braff ended their tribute by encouraging people to donate to his wife and son’s GoFundMe page, which has amassed over $180,000.

“We love you Sam,” Braff concluded. “I know for sure that he made a difference in a lot of people’s lives because we all need to laugh and Sam made us laugh."

