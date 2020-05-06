How To Pronounce Elon Musk And Grimes Baby Name X Æ A-12

Tesla founder Elon Musk and musician Grimes have welcomed their first child together - X Æ A-12 Musk.

The news was announced by Musk, 48, via Twitter as part of a thread about the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) testing of the Tesla Model S car.

Twitter user Gaelic_Neilson took the thread completely off topic by asking Musk if there was "news on baby?"

The billionaire replied straight away to say that baby Musk was "a few hours away".

Very politely, Musk jumped back online not long after to write another reply in the thread that "Mom & baby all good".

The newborn is Musk's sixth child and Grimes' (aka Elise Boucher) first.

Musk continued to answer questions on Twitter from Tesla fans, revealing that his girlfriend of more than two years gave birth to a boy.

He then revealed the name of their son, which, we always knew was going to be a bit out there, but we couldn't have predicted it would sound like the label you might find on a test tube in a lab.

X Æ A-12 Musk.

Grimes later explained what the name means.

X, the unknown variable. Æ the Elven spelling of AI and A-12, the precursor to SR-17 the couple's favourite aircraft.

Neither has revealed how the name is pronounced.

Grimes, who released her fifth studio album Miss Anthropocene earlier this year announced her pregnancy via a photo on Instagram in January.

The couple made their first official public appearance together at the 2018 Met Gala -- which took place almost exactly two years ago this week.

Main Image: Getty/Twitter.