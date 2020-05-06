Vanessa Bryant Discovers Letter Kobe Bryant Wrote Her Before His Death

Kobe Bryant's widow, Vanessa, has opened up about discovering a sweet letter from her late husband that she left unopened until her birthday on Tuesday.

Vanessa Bryant, who celebrated her 38th birthday on Tuesday, revealed that she discovered a note from the basketball great and decided to wait until her birthday to receive "one last letter" from her late husband who, along with her daughter, Gianna, died in a helicopter crash in January.

"Yesterday I found an envelope labeled To: The Love of my Life. From, Tu Papi. I waited to open one more letter on my birthday. It gave me something to look forward to today.

"The irony is that Kobe had a photo of me drawn with an angel holding me up by an artist on the cover."

She continued:" Missing the Love of my Life and my sweet little Mamacita—my fellow Taurus. Grateful to wake up to my 3 sweet girls today. Wish we were all together. #MyBirthdayWish."

Bryant's birthday comes just days after what would have been her daughter Gianna's 14th birthday.

"Happy 14th Birthday to my sweet baby girl, Gianna. Mommy loves you more than I can ever show you," she wrote.

"You are part of MY SOUL forever. I miss you so much everyday. I wish I could wake up and have you here with me. I miss your smile, your hugs and your giggles. I miss EVERYTHING about YOU, Gigi. I LOVE YOU so much!!!!!!! "

During his public memorial on February 24th at at Staples Centre, Vanessa Bryant spoke about the sweet ways her husband would make her feel special.

“He was truly the romantic one in our relationship. I look forward to Valentine’s Day and our anniversaries every year. He plans special anniversary trips, and a special traditional gift for every year of our marriage,” she said.

“He even had made my most treasured gifts. He just thought outside the box; it was so thoughtful, even while working hard to be the best athlete.”

Image: Getty/Instagram