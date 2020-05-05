The Dresden Dolls singer Amanda Palmer has informed fans that she and author Neil Gaiman have parted ways.

Palmer wrote in a tweet yesterday that "Neil moved to the U.K., my heart has been broken, and I am really struggling" and then followed up with a longer post on her Patreon page.

American Gods writer Gaiman posted a tweet to his followers on the same day, writing: "I see @amandapalmer has told people that we (like much of the world) are going through rocky times right now. It is true, we are. It's really hard, and I'd like to request privacy (as I'm not going to be talking about it publicly) and kindness, for us and for Ash".

Palmer -- who was born in the United States -- has spent a considerable amount of time in Australia throughout her career.

She fled to New Zealand at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic with Gaiman and their four-year-old son, Ash.

Following her original tweet, Palmer wrote in a Patreon post that her phone and inbox have been "blowing up" with questions about Gaiman.

"I can only gather that he’s finally told the internet that he’s left New Zealand, and I thought I would come here with a short note.”

Palmer told her fans that, despite speculation, the split was not as a result of COVID-19 or lockdown "although the timing is comically bad".

"Other things came to light after we got here to New Zealand," she added.

"In fairness to all, and to keep little Ash (who will not always be little) protected, the details aren't for the public."

Palmer and Gaiman have been married for nine years, tying the knot in New Orleans in 2011.

Main Image: Instagram.