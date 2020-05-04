The Morning Tea: Nicolas Cage To Play Tiger King's Joe Exotic, A New Twilight Book Is Coming & More

Here's whats happening in the world of entertainment this Tuesday.

Nicolas Cage is set to star in a scripted series centred around Joe Exotic, the subject of the wildly popular Netflix docuseries Tiger King, Variety reported.

The eight-episode series is being produced by Imagine Television Studios and CBS Television Studios and is set to be based on the Texas Monthly article “Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey Into the World of a Man Gone Wild,” by Leif Reigstad.

This project is not related to the other Tiger King series in the works, a miniseries starring Kate McKinnon as Exotic’s arch-enemy, Carole Baskin -- the founder of Big Cat Rescue whom he relentlessly accuses of murdering her missing husband and feeding him to tigers.

"Nicolas Cage has closed a deal with Imagine Television Studios and CBS Television Studios to play the now-famous tiger king, Joe Exotic, in an eight-episode limited series that will go to market in the next few days," CBS confirmed in a press release.

Morning Tea READ MORE The Morning Tea: Tiger King's Carole Baskin Tricked Into Thinking She Was On The Tonight Show & More Here's whats happening in the world of entertainment this Monday.

Twilight author Stephanie Meyer has announced she's releasing another book in August, titled Midnight Sun.

The newest addition to the series was first in the works 12 years ago, but Meyer canned the project after a manuscript was leaked online.

The new book is set to explore the events of past books in the Twilight series, but from Edward Cullen's perspective.

When Meyer posted a countdown on her website, fans assumed that it would result in an announcement for a new novel. However, the website immediately crashed when the countdown ended, as her army of fans attempted to find out what was going on, with some speculating that the Volturi, the army of evil vampires from the Twilight saga, was to blame.

“I am very excited to finally, finally announce the release of Midnight Sun on 4 August,” Meyer said, in a video broadcast on Good Morning America.

“It’s a crazy time right now and I wasn’t sure it was the right time to put this book out, but some of you have been waiting for just so so long it didn’t seem right to make you wait anymore.”

The Twilight series has sold 100 million copies worldwide, and the films in The Twilight Saga (Twilight, Twilight New Moon, Eclipse, and Breaking Dawn Parts 1 and 2) from Summit Entertainment, which catapulted Kristin Stewart and Rob Pattinson to fame, have grossed over $US 3.3 billion worldwide.

Celebrity READ MORE 'Twilight' Author Stephenie Meyer Posts Mysterious Countdown On Her Website What does it MEAN?

Walt Disney Co has announced a new Star Wars feature film to be directed by Taika Waititi and co-written by Waititi and 1917 co-writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns.

Oscar-winning Jojo Rabbit screenwriter Taika Waititi will direct and co-write a new Star Wars feature film for theatres, while a new Star Wars series for streaming service Disney+ also is in development from Russian Doll writer Leslye Headland, Walt Disney Co says. No release dates for either project were announced.

Disney had paused its development of Star Wars movies after the December 2019 release of The Rise of Skywalker, the ninth installment in the saga that began with George Lucas's original 1977 film.

Rise of Skywalker sold nearly $US1.1 billion ($A1.7 billion) worth of tickets worldwide but was the lowest-grossing film of the three Star Wars movies released by Disney since 2015.

Krysty Wilson-Cairns, co-writer of the Oscar-nominated movie 1917, will write the new Star Wars film with Waititi. The company announced the news on May 4, a day celebrated annually by Star Wars fans in a nod to the phrase "May the force be with you".

The new projects add to the list of programming in the works from the galaxy of Star Wars, one of Disney's major franchises. Disney previously announced a second season of Disney+ series The Mandalorian and two other streaming series. One is based on the life of Cassian Andor prior to the movie Rogue One, and another stars Ewan McGregor as Jedi master Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Morning Tea READ MORE The Morning Tea: Kristen Cavallari Accuses Jay Cutler Of 'Innapropriate Marital Conduct' Amid Divorce Here's what's trending in the world of entertainment this Tuesday.

Kristen Cavallari and Jay Cutler have reached an agreement regarding custody of their three children amid their divorce.

The reality star and former football player have agreed to split custody of their three children -- Saylor James, 4, Camden Jack, 7, and Jaxon Wyatt, 5 -- 50/50, according to docs filed in a Tennessee court on May 4 and obtained by HollywoodLife.

The docs also stipulate how the pair should talk about one another while in front of the children, with both parents prohibited from “speaking badly” about one another or “the members of the family of the other parent”.

“The Mother and Father will behave with each other and each child so as to provide a loving, stable, consistent and nurturing relationship with the children even though they are divorced,” the court document states.

“They will not speak badly of each other or the members of the family of the other parent. They will encourage each child to continue to love the other parent and be comfortable in both families.”

Jay and Kristin married in 2013 after initially calling off their engagement in 2011. Jay filed for divorce on April 21 after six years of marriage.

Morning Tea READ MORE The Morning Tea: Kristen Cavallari To Divorce Jay Cutler Here's what's trending in the world of entertainment this Monday.

Scott Disick reportedly entered rehab last Tuesday in Colorado for "cocaine and alcohol abuse".

According to the Daily Mail, the KUWTK star entered the luxury addiction treatment centre All Points North Lodge in Edwards, Colorado, after he had allegedly been drinking heavily and using cocaine while under quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic.

"He said he's having trauma from his past," a source told the Daily Mail.

"He mentioned trouble with his ex and said he's also having trouble with his children and he's been taking cocaine and drinking a lot."

The 36-year-old is said to have also been struggling with the death of his parents, who died months apart in 2013 and 2014.

Meanwhile, his latest stint has come as a shock to others, who told The Sun:

"He was doing really well just a few weeks ago, so everyone is shocked. Everyone thought he had changed," the source said.

Image: Getty/Summit