The Morning Tea: Tiger King's Carole Baskin Tricked Into Thinking She Was On The Tonight Show & More

Star of Netflix series Tiger KIng, Carole Baskin, has been tricked by YouTube pranksters into thinking she was a guest on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Archie Manners and Josh Pieters, who were responsible for fooling controversial right-wing provocateur Katie Hopkins into thinking she was receiving an award in Prague earlier this year, have managed to trick Baskin into thinking she was chatting with the host through old soundbites.

"We thought, why don't we take a shot in the dark and go for the most exclusive, hard to reach person in the world, with absolutely no hope of it working?" Pieters said.

He added, "I think she did an interview for a local paper in Tampa where she's from. But this was her first worldwide exclusive interview, which is just quite something."

Check it out below.

The pair, who attempted to call a number of celebs, wanted to know if they could trick stars into thinking they were being interviewed on late night TV shows by just using a Zoom call, sound bites from old episode, and Manners pretending to be a producer.

Baskin is a "very interesting lady," Pieters said of the interview.

"We really did not expect it to work," he said. "We still can't really believe we managed to interview Carole Baskin."

Baskin had previously revealed she had received death threats after starring int he wildly popular docuseries, after other stars int he series made allegations that she killed her missing husband Don Lewis and "fed him to her tigers".

A bodyguard who was hired to work with Ellen DeGeneres at the Oscars has slammed the TV host as “kind of demeaning”.

Tom Majercak had been hired to protect DeGeneres, her mother and wife Portia de Rossi in 2014, the year Ellen hosted the awards ceremony. Speaking to Fox News, Majercak revealed that the star was one of few celebrities "that has never taken the time to say hi to me".

However, he said wife De Rossi was "very pleasant and carried on a conversation."

"It started going negatively when she introduced me to Ellen and Ellen pretty much just gave me a side glance out of her eye and didn't even say 'hello,' or 'thank you for protecting my mother, my wife and me,'" Majercak continued.

"It was very cold and it was very sly and it was actually kind of demeaning in the way that she treats people other than those who are in her circle.".

It's the latest of several claims the TV star had failed to communicate with staff of The Ellen DeGeneres Show regarding their jobs and pay amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, a YouTube star who appeared on her talk show earlier this year revealed DeGeneres was particularly "cold" and gave preferential treatment to A-list guests.

Majercak said it was these claims made by her staff and former guest, blogger Nikkie de Jager, that pushed him to speak out.

"It's bugged me for years," Majercak shared. "I see this person come across as being very enlightened and positive and awesome and everybody loves her and is in awe and that's really not the case when you meet her in person."

Dani Venn has been eliminated from MasterChef Australia wearing the season's only immunity pin.

Venn scored the one and only coveted pin -- making it her third pin win during her time in the MasterChef kitchen after she became the first ever to win two pins back in 2013.

In Sunday's ep, she told the judges she once again wasn't going to use the pin to keep her in the competition for one more week, saying, "It could just be the best day I've ever had in the competition."

Things didn't go to plan however, with Venn being eliminated from the competition. Asked if she regretted not using the immunity pin, she told 10 daily: "Of course."

"On reflection, I could have used it [but] I think what I'm more upset about is... I could have cooked a different dish!"

Richard WIlkins has opened up about his experience with coronavirus on 60 Minutes on Sunday.

Speaking to Liz Hayes, Wilkins was emotional as he explained the burden of not knowing whether he passed the virus onto his family.

"I felt guilty, I felt ashamed, I felt scared, because it was early days," he said.

The veteran entertainment reporter said testing positive the first time for the virus was "like a sledgehammer".

"I felt responsible to my family, and the ripple effect kicked in. All the people I had to remember that I'd come into contact with.," he said.

He said he was particularly worried about son, Christian Wilkins, who was competing in 10's Dancing With The Stars competition at the time, which resulted in Christian and dance partner Lily quarantining together in a hotel room before famously performing on the rooftop as judges watched over live stream. Christian did not test positive for COVID-19.

Wilkins announced that he had tested negative in March with an Instagram video, where he threw a empty Corona beer box into the bin.

"Coronavirus, you're outta here! I've been cleared to return to work by the incredible team at NSW Health," he wrote.

Image: YouTube/Getty