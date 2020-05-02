Margot Robbie Joins Hollywood Gal Pals For 'Boss B*tch Fight Challenge'

Margot Robbie, Cameron Diaz, Halle Berry are part of a long list of female stars that kicked butt in an Instagram challenge on Saturday.

A bevy of Hollywood's leading ladies proved how badass they can be as they showed off their fight moves in Kiwi stunt professional Zoë Bell''s #BossB*tchFightChallenge.

A-listers like Margot Robbie, Zoe Saldana, Cameron Diaz and Halle Berry joined Bell in the simulated brawl with everyone sharing footage from their homes.

Bell -- a popular stuntwoman and actress -- kicked off the video seated on her couch with a book, yelling "I'm so bored! I just want to play with my friends!"

The 41-year-old then tossed the book in the air and announced to the camera, “Wait a minute, I can play with my friends!” proceeding to fly-kick the screen.

Lucy Lawless -- whom Bell doubled for in Xena: Warrior Princess -- is seen jumping back from the kick, before throwing a punch to the next actress.

The clip also includes Drew Barrymore, Rosario Dawson, Scarlet Johansson, Rosie Perez, Florence Pugh, Daryl Hannah, Thandie Newtown, Juliette Lewis and even child star Julia Butters showing off some serious action moves.

Nearing the end of the virtual rumble, an exhilarated Bell says "I love this game! Who wants to play next week?"

The video then strangely ends with singer-songwriter KT Tunstall -- whose track "The Healer" plays throughout -- seated on the toilet with her guitar, which she proceeds to smash into the camera.

Hashtag challenges like Bell's have become hugely popular on social media this year, largely due to self-isolation measures brought on by the global coronavirus pandemic.

News READ MORE Outrage Over Disturbing TikTok Seizure Trend A sick ‘seizure challenge’ on TikTok is making a comeback, with epilepsy advocacy groups calling on the popular social media app to remove the videos.

“These challenges all started when people began to stay home and go into quarantine,” said Taylor Loren, head of content marketing at Later, an Instagram marketing platform, told The New York Times.

“Instagram usage has risen a lot in the past couple weeks and these challenges are way for people to interact with their friends and stay entertained while they have to stay home.”

Some of the more popular branded hashtag challenges have included dances for chart hits like Drake's "Toosie Slide" and Megan Tha Stallion's "Savage".

With challenges a key part of TikTok's surging growth in audience numbers, Instagram is now testing a 'Challenge' sticker for their Stories feature.

The new sticker will enable users to call on their connections to participate in shared competitions, prompting more engagement.

Contact the author: samelia@networkten.com.au