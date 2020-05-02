Scrubs Star Sam Lloyd Dies Aged 56

Character actor Sam Lloyd, who played recurring character Ted Buckland on the sitcom Scrubs, has died at the age of 56.

A representative for Lloyd, who had been diagnosed with a brain tumour caused by lung cancer in 2019, confirmed his death to Entertainment Weekly on Friday.

The nephew of Back to the Future star Christopher Lloyd appeared in more than 60 films and TV series during his three-decade career, including Seinfeld, Modern Family and The Middle, according to IMDb.

But it was his role as the sheepish lawyer on Scrubs, on which he made 95 appearances, that made him famous.

"Rest in peace to one of the funniest actors I've ever had the joy of working with," wrote "Scrubs" star Zach Braff in a Twitter post on Friday. "Sam Lloyd made me crack up and break character every single time we did a scene together. He could not have been a kinder man. I will forever cherish the time I had with you, Sammy."

Lloyd reprised his Ted Buckland role on three episodes of Cougar Town and portrayed Marcia Cross' marriage counsellor on eight episodes of "Desperate Housewives."

He was also a talented singer who was a member of the a cappella group the Blanks and Beatles tribute band the Buttles, according to Entertainment Weekly.

"Thinking a lot about Sam Lloyd today," wrote "Scrubs" creator Bill Lawrence on Twitter. "Truly such a kind, sweet guy. He will be missed by so many."

Lloyd's first TV appearance was on a 1988 episode of Night Court. Soon after, he landed gigs on other popular series such as "Matlock" and "Seinfeld," in which he played a character obsessed with Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

He secured his first ensemble role in the 1995 program Double Rush, which starred former Murphy Brown star Robert Pastorelli.

Despite a cast that featured David Arquette and D.L. Hughley, the CBS series lasted only 12 episodes.

Lloyd, whose final screen appearance was a 2019 episode of American Housewife, leaves behind his wife, Vanessa, and son, Weston.