'Twilight' Author Stephenie Meyer Posts Mysterious Countdown On Her Website

Listen up all you sparkly vampire fans, Stephenie Meyer posted a baffling countdown on her website, sending fans of her Twilight series into a spin as to what it could possibly mean.

The clock counts down to May 4, but there's no other information as to what will happen once the clock reaches zero. Obviously the internet has done what it does best and come up with a handful of theories.

The best and most common theory is that Meyer is about to release Midnight Sun, a spin-off/companion to Twilight that was shelved several years ago.

Meyer called the novel "cursed" after a draft manuscript was leaked online, leading her to post 12 chapters and telling fans she may never finish the work. Instead of releasing Midnight Sun, the author published a gender-swapped version of Twilight called Life and Death.

Instead of simply flipping the genders like she did in Life and Death, Midnight Sun supposedly takes the perspective of Edward Cullen. Unfortunately for Meyer, once she felt confident to work on the novel again -- Fifty Shades of Grey author E.L. James released Grey -- the first Fifty Shades novel from Christian's perspective.

Not content to be left with an unfinished novel, fans are hoping that they may finally get their hands on the long-awaited take on the hit series.

But other clues lead some to believe it could be a new film in the works, with links on her website also leading fans to her Fickle Fish Films production company.

Some believe, because the countdown is displayed over a starry night's sky, the author is hinting at some kind of follow-up, either novel or film, to her 2008 novel The Host which was about a race of parasitic aliens who invaded Earth.

One thing's for sure, fans are going to be keeping a very close eye on her website as we inch closer to May 4.

