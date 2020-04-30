The Morning Tea: Gigi Hadid Confirms Pregnancy, Kylie Jenner's Message To Her Ex Travis Scott And More

Here's whats happening in the world of entertainment this Friday.

Gigi Hadid is set to confirm her pregnancy in a upcoming interview with Jimmy Fallon.

In a sneak peek from The Tonight Show, the model, 25, opened up about her and Zayn Malik's exciting news to the host, saying:

"Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms but we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes and support."

"Especially during this time. It's a nice silver lining to be able to be home and be together and really experience it day by day."

She also opened up to Fallon about her pregnancy cravings during her 25th birthday party, saying:

"I eat an everything bagel a day and so I was already so excited that my birthday cake was an everything bagel, but then I found out that Buddy [Valastro], the 'Cake Boss,' made my cake," she recalled, later adding, "I don't know if it was my hormones right now or just, like, quarantine emotional-ness, but I cried every five minutes for an hour every time I thought about that Buddy made my cake."

Ashlee Simpson Ross and husband Evan Ross are expecting their second child together.

The 35-year-old shared the happy news over Instagram, alongside a snap of a positive pregnancy test.

“We are pregnant and we are so excited to share it with everyone. Baby #3,” Simpson Ross captioned her post, while Ross wrote, “The fam is growing. ♥️ Ash and I can’t wait to welcome the newest addition.”

“During this unprecedented time, we know pregnant women may be under greater stress which is why we are supporting @marchofdimes Mom and Baby #COVID19 Intervention and Support Fund,” the singer added.

The bub will join the Simpson's other children Jagger Snow, plus Ashlee's 11-year-old son Bronx Mowgli, whom she shares with with ex-husband Pete Wentz.

Jess Liemantara Used Strategy And Some Spicy Noodles To Win Immunity

Nearly as tough as the Survivor auction, the MasterChef version arrived with a twist this year with contestants Callum, Sarah, Jess and Laura having to bid in reverse with their precious cooking time to claim the ingredients they wanted most.

While nobody else could think of a good recipe made up of eggs, rice, stone fruit and Middle Eastern spices -- Jess collected the ingredients for next to nothing and used her extra time to put together a dish that the judges, including Curtis Stone absolutely loved.

It means Jess gets to hang out on the gantry this Sunday while everyone else has to take part in the next elimination cook which, somehow, seems like it’s going to be extra brutal.

Kylie Jenner has posted a sweet message to her ex Travis Scott on his 28th birthday.

The pair, who have share 2-year-old daughter Stormi together, called time on their relationship last year, but still remain friends as they co-parent their daughter.

“Happy Birthday @TravisScott!!!! Stormi’s parents!!!!!!!!!” Kylie's first tribute to her ex read, followed by a second post that said:

“Happy birthday to daddy of the year!” Kylie gushed. “I’m slowly but surely starting to accept the fact that Storm is a daddy’s girl. But whatever. We went half on greatness! The most beautiful, smart, loving and funny little baby. The best gift. Ok I’m crying. Love you forever!”

Demi Moore has opened up about being in quarantine with her daughters and ex-husband Bruce Willis.

Moore, who is currently in isolation with daughters Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, opened up about her frustration about those not taking social distancing seriously.

"That's really scary because they're placing themselves at risk for potentially contracting the virus and dying. It's OK to feel scared," she said.

"That's pretty normal, and we're not alone. You're not alone to feel that way."

She then offered a word of advice to fans, urging them to indulge in self-care amid the confusion going on in the world.

"I think doing little things, like taking those moments to do thoughtful meditation, any kind of writing, to get the emotions out and not stuff down your feelings of fear or frustration [is good]," she said. "Exercising and letting go. We each have our own journey, and we don't know what that is for someone else."

Demi and Bruce's daughter Rumer added: "I think the biggest thing you can do, in my opinion, is lead by example," she said. "None of us are capable of changing their belief system or what they're going to do."

"I can only control what I do myself," she added.. "And as heartbreaking as it is to watch, sometimes I think allowing yourself to let go of any responsibility you have to trying to fix or control the way someone is moving through this process is what you have to do."

The family have regularly updated fans on their quarantine activities, which include family book clubs and paint nights.

Image: Getty Images / Instagram.