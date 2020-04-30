Britney Spears Accidentally Burned Her Home Gym With Candles

Britney Spears’ Instagram account continues to provide the goods as we self-isolate, with her latest revelation being that she accidentally burned down her home gym six months ago.

Posting an online workout routine on Instagram, the “Lucky” singer casually mentioned that she only had two pieces of equipment and a mirror left after the room burned down last year.

"I am in my gym right now, I haven't been here in six months because I burned my gym down..." she says casually, adding: "I had two candles and one thing led to another and I burned it down."

She had a small amount of context in the caption, which read: It was an accident... but yes... I burnt it down.

She added, "I walked past the door to the gym and flames 🔥🔥🔥🔥 BOOM !!!!!! By the Grace of God the alarm 🚨 went off after that and yippy hoorah nobody got hurt.”

The 38-year-old has been keping fans entertained on social media as the world heads indoors for quarantine, with the mum-of-two posting everything from workouts, to dance tutorials and inspirational messages.

Featured image: Instagram.