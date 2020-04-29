Slumdog Millionaire Actor Irrfan Khan Dies Aged 53

Bollywood icon Irrfan Khan has died after a prolonged battle with cancer.

Khan’s death was confirmed by a spokesperson on Wednesday after he had been admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben hospital with a colon infection.

“Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him,” the statement said.

Khan had been diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018 and underwent treatment in the U.K.

He had recovered well enough to shoot ‘Angrezi Medium’, however the release of his last film was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic.

Born Sahabzade Irfan Ali Khan in the western desert state of Rajasthan, in a family with no ties to cinema, the actor recalled in interviews that, as children, he and his siblings were not allowed to watch movies.

Khan is known as one of Bollywood’s greatest exports, having become a household name in his native India.

He had great success in Hollywood with 'Life of Pi', ‘Jurassic Park’, ‘Slumdog Millionaire’, ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’, ‘The Namesake’ and ‘Inferno'.

Khan is survived by his wife Sutapa and sons Babil and Ayan.

With AAP.