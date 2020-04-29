The Morning Tea: Courtney Stodden Blasts Chrissy Teigen For 'Stalking' And 'Harassment', Gigi And Zayn Are Having A Girl, And More

What's new in the world of entertainment this Thursday.

Courtney Stodden has blasted Chrissy Teigen for bullying her nine years ago when she was just 16 years old, via Twitter.

Stodden said the "hate campaign" began in 2011, when she famously married actor Doug Hutchinson, who was 50 years old at the time.

Posting a video to social media, the now-25-year-old opened up about the incessant harassment she received over her marriage, which she is set to detail in a book about being a teen bride.

"I'm going through a lot right now behind closed doors and I'm coming to a lot of, kind of like, revelations I guess about the choices that I made but also that the adults made around me when I was a minor and got married," Stodden began in the video.

"This video is definitely calling out Chrissy Teigen. She stalked me. She harassed me. She bullied me, and keep in mind, I was a minor."

Stodden said that the now-34-year-old model tweeted her "almost every single day" and provided screenshots of the alleged tweets as proof.

"She would call me a wh**e, a s**t, she would tell me she hated me. Every name in the book she called me."

Some of the tweets in question are still currently available on Teigen's page.

While Chrissy is yet to respond, it comes just days after the mum-of-two hit back at trolls who body-shamed her on social media.

Stodden added: "I saw her in the news the other day and it was something about how she's saying people are shaming her.

"Girl, you are a hypocrite... I still see her bullying once in a while but when she comes out saying that she's stronger than people shaming her -- well, you shamed a minor."

Last night's Mystery Box challenge brought out the creative best in many of the MasterChefs but for Dani Venn the pressure of holding the season's only immunity pin became too much.

Struggling to come up with a direction for her dish and breaking down in tears, Dani was consoled by Melissa Leong who encouraged her to do what she does best and cook with joy.

Meanwhile, the creative juices were truly flowing for Callum, Jess, Laura and Sarah Tiong who each impressed the judges with their inspired dishes and wild flavour combinations.

The four will head into an immunity challenge where only one will be safe from Sunday's elimination cook.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malike are reportedly welcoming a baby girl.

On Wednesday, TMZ reported the 25-year-old model and the former One Direction singer were expecting their first child together, with a source saying they are "over the moon" to be welcoming a baby girl to their family.

"At the end of the day it didn’t matter to the couple what the sex was, but now they can prepare for the new addition before she arrives," the source revealed.

The news was confirmed by Gigi's mum Yolanda yesterday, with The Real Housewives of Beverley Hills star saying:

"Still shocked our little secret got leaked to the press . Of course we are so excited. I'm excited to become an oma [grandmother] in September especially after I lost my mum so recently," she said,

"But this is the beauty of life, one soul leaves us and a new one comes in. We feel very blessed," the 56-year-old told RTL Boulevard.

Ariana Grande's mum Joan has blasted Tesla CEO Elon Musk for tweeting "FREE AMERICA NOW" amid the coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

After Musk had been vocal about easing restrictions, saying the US should “reopen with care and appropriate protection, but don’t put everyone under de-facto house arrest,” the singer's mother slammed the tech mogul via Twitter.

“How incredibly irresponsible of you,” she tweeted. “And you think you are a person of science and technology… you’re a disgrace!”

She added, “And now I have to get rid of my TESLAs. Oh well… Oh, and you clearly are not very smart!”

