Jan Fran On Why We Need Bite-Size News Podcast 'The Briefing' In Today's Climate

Joining Tom Tilley along with fellow rolling co-hosts Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi, former Feed journo Jan Fran spoke to 10 daily about why daily news podcasts are becoming increasingly vital in today's world.

There's so much going on in the world right now amid the coronavirus lockdown that it can be difficult to know what information is true, what's new and what's changed.

News podcasts are fast becoming the go-to way to get the day's events quickly and accurately.

"I'm such a news hound,"Jan Fran told 10 daily over the phone. "I love knowing the daily news and I really like podcast format.

"I probably listen to podcasts more than I watch television or listen to the radio -- it's the number one kind of medium that I use."

It's for these reasons, Jan said, that she joined The Briefing alongside a "top notch team of people who really know their stuff and who really love what it is that they do".

Known for his work as the host of triple j’s Hack and being a regular on The Project, The Briefing host Tom Tilley will lead the show as he's joined by a series of guests, along with rolling co-hosts Jan, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi.

With episodes dropping early weekday mornings, the show will cover three to four of the biggest news stories over the past 24 hours, in under 20 minutes.

Tilley and his co-hosts will select one of these stories to ‘brief’ the audience with in-depth interviews.

Jan added that the best thing about the podcast was the diversity of knowledge among the dedicated team.

"You get the top headlines but then you get analysis from people who know a little bit more about the background, like from political insiders such as [co-host] Annika, and then you get to delve a little bit deeper on a particular topic," she explained.

"We really want it to be the one stop shop for people," Jan said of the podcast. "You know, here's what you need to know today and here are the best people bring it to you."

"I want them to feel like they're connected with what is going on around them," Jan added.

"And I know a lot of our young audience are really motivated. They're politically interested and they consume more information than ever before -- so I just want them to feel like they are informed and on top of what's happening in the world."

You can check out The Briefing every morning on PodcastOne or wherever you get your podcasts from.

Image: Supplied.