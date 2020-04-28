The Morning Tea: Gigi Hadid Pregnant With Zayn Malik's Baby, Bindi Irwin's Wedding Special Is Coming Early And More

Here's what's trending in the world of entertainment this Wednesday.

Major congrats are in order for model Gigi Hadid and former One Direction singer Zayn Malik, who are reportedly expecting their first child together.

While the 25-year-old Victoria's Secret stunner hasn't publicly commented about her impending bundle of joys, family sources for the couple confirmed the exciting news to TMZ.

"Gigi is 20 weeks along. It’s unclear if they know the sex of the baby yet, but both of their families are very excited. The supermodel shared some celebratory photos with the former One Direction singer this past weekend, but they weren’t baby related… they were birthday pics,” the report reads.

Gigi and Zayn began dating back in 2015, before calling time on their relationship in 2018. They later reunited in December of last year, and most recently posted snaps celebrating Gigi's birthday on the family's Pennsylvania farm.

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell's wedding special will now air earlier in Australia due to fan demand.

Animal Planet have revealed that the episode will early two months earlier than previously announced after Aussie fans of the wildlife warrior complained about Australia being the last to see the nuptials, which were set to air Down Under in July.

"Australia, we've heard you and you won't need to wait long for the television wedding event of the year," Animal Planet announced in a statement on April 28.

The special episode of Crikey! It's The Irwins: Bindi's Wedding aired in the US on April 18 and will now officially air in Australia on Saturday, May 23 at 6.30 pm.

Harry Foster has been eliminated From MasterChef: Back To Win after failing to wow the judges.

In Tuesday's pressure test, Poh, Amina, Harry, Hayden, Sarah T and Laura were tasked with writing their own recipe to "wow" the judges.

While Sarah once again took the top dish of the day with her take on sweet and sour pork, sadly Harry's Rock Pool seafood dish failed to win Jock, Melissa and Andy over.

Speaking to 10 daily following his elimination Harry said he "went too conceptual"."I took the idea of making a 'wow' dish and ran too far with it. That's not the kind of food I cook at all, and I think I went too far with the idea of making it so visually wow, visually incredible that I lost the focus of food I really enjoy cooking. That was my downfall."

You can read more about Harry's Time in the MasterChef kitchen here.

Keith Urban has once again melted our hearts and shown he and wife Nicole Kidman are still couple goals after 14 years in an interview with Zane Lowe on Tuesday.

“She’s got great taste in music because it’s always visceral,” Urban explained to the host of his wife's musical preferences. “It’s just like, ‘I don’t know who the artist is. I don’t know what genre it is. I don’t know. I just love this song.’ Boom. That’s all that matters to her.”

He added that he believes he "definitely married up" when asked what he's learned from Kidman, saying: "What I've learned from her is to be more fearless in artistry and go for the curious place that you want to go to as an artist. Don't question it."

"You know, her whole thing is like, 'I'm interested in that. I'm going to go over there,'" he continued. "It's not like, 'Oh, can I do it? Should I do it?' None of that ever comes into it. She just goes towards something and I'm like, 'Can you do that?' She goes, 'I don't know, but I'm interested in that.' That fearlessness, and it's actually not even fearlessness. Fear doesn't come into it. It's only curiosity. It's pure curiosity. She just goes without questioning it. That's definitely had a big impact on my music in the last five, six years, particularly."

Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt has penned a message of encouragement for the class of 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

With many school leavers around the world likely unable to attend a physical graduation, the star challenged them to "rise to the occasion".

You’ve been handed a challenge you didn’t ask for. And now it’s on you to rise to the occasion. Everyone alive today will remember the world before and after this pandemic, and you’re the ones graduation right when it began. For better or worse, you’re the start of a new generation,” Joseph started out.

He added later, “I know it sucks you didn’t get to wear a cap and gown and walk the stage and share the moment with your friends and families in person. I know it sucks, because I actually didn’t get to either…but here’s the hard, sh**ty truth… you have bigger things to worry about.”

